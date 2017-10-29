GIANT DAZ wrote: That would be lovely, thanks

Seconded.Why anyone is even humouring this Richard is beyond me.Just ignore his waffle and he'll have no-one to engage, simples!As for the game I think it's clear to see the weaknesses within the starting XIII. Fullback, SH & Centre. Stick a Radlinski, Newlove & Gregory in that team and we win that match IMO. Some poor individual errors cost us a couple of tries yesterday and a couple of more than generous refereeing decisions.On a plus note I have to give massive credit to our wingers. Hall has been bang average in SL for the past couple of seasons but he just elevates his game to another level for England and JM was outstanding. I'd give Williams, Percival & Walmsley (pending illness) a run out in the next match. As for Gale, I don't want to knock the guy but he's the perfect example of a player who excels within a certain structure, playing alongside certain players. That Cas team have been superbly coached and the combinations just work. He was undoubtedly the best 7 in SL and as such deserved a crack at claiming the England starting shirt. I'm not convinced he'll be anywhere near as effective at International level tho and if he fails to shine in the next match I'd be tempted to go Widdop/Williams.All in all, whilst losing to the Aussies is never nice, there are plenty of positives to be taken. If we can get through to the final we have to be faultless. Complete sets, build pressure and they're not infallible. Kick the ball down the throat of Slater every 6th tackle tho and we'll be starting defensive sets on halfway and will be asking for trouble.