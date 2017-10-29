|
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 741
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
That would be lovely, thanks
Seconded.
Why anyone is even humouring this Richard is beyond me.
Just ignore his waffle and he'll have no-one to engage, simples!
As for the game I think it's clear to see the weaknesses within the starting XIII. Fullback, SH & Centre. Stick a Radlinski, Newlove & Gregory in that team and we win that match IMO. Some poor individual errors cost us a couple of tries yesterday and a couple of more than generous refereeing decisions.
On a plus note I have to give massive credit to our wingers. Hall has been bang average in SL for the past couple of seasons but he just elevates his game to another level for England and JM was outstanding. I'd give Williams, Percival & Walmsley (pending illness) a run out in the next match. As for Gale, I don't want to knock the guy but he's the perfect example of a player who excels within a certain structure, playing alongside certain players. That Cas team have been superbly coached and the combinations just work. He was undoubtedly the best 7 in SL and as such deserved a crack at claiming the England starting shirt. I'm not convinced he'll be anywhere near as effective at International level tho and if he fails to shine in the next match I'd be tempted to go Widdop/Williams.
All in all, whilst losing to the Aussies is never nice, there are plenty of positives to be taken. If we can get through to the final we have to be faultless. Complete sets, build pressure and they're not infallible. Kick the ball down the throat of Slater every 6th tackle tho and we'll be starting defensive sets on halfway and will be asking for trouble.
|
|
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8324
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
Errors aside I thought Lomax was pretty good, and his footwork could cause problems later on. Gale wasn't very good - we'd be better off with Hodgson at 7, as he at least challenges the defence.
Main lessons for me were England's inability to control field position. Even in the second half where we did better, there were a number of sets where Australia rumbled 50 yards upfield on the back of quick PTBs and one-out rugby.
Defensively that area around Gale was a clear problem, and if Gale/Bateman play again expect them to be targeted. Both of Australia's first half tries could and should have been stopped. for the first as well as Gale the inside defence was lazy - at this level nobody should be able to score simply by stepping inside. The second was a misread, but Bateman was glued to the line - in that position he couldn't have stopped anyone. The potential plus for me is that defence in those areas can improve - its not like Gale is a poor defender due to his size like Milford.
Hopefully Hall/McGillvary showed why they are easily the best wingers we have at this level.
|
|
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 187
|
downo wrote:
I don't think you realise that Rugby League, on a national level, really isn't that big & really isn't that important,
AFL (34k) is the most attended football sport in 'stralia followed by NRL(15k) and then Union (?)...in Summer it's Cricket (30k) and Soccer (12k).....the only reason you'd think that League isn't big is if you were in Western Australia, where there is now no rugby of either code.
The TV audiences and financial contracts point to the NRL being pretty important.
|
|
Posted by
Phuzzy
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 12:50 am
|
Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2944
Location: Just about to go do some work!
|
downo wrote:
You don't like the truth???
You tell me the narrative that i should stick to, the one that makes you happy & i'll do my best, ok???
Well seeing you're so fond of the truth let's start with soap dodgers shall we. I've lived in Aus and you guys fecking stink! Blame the hot weather and constant water shortages all you like but there's only 1 set if soap dodgers and they're all on that side if the globe.
|
|
Posted by
downo
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 1:00 am
|
Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 60
|
Phuzzy wrote:
Well seeing you're so fond of the truth let's start with soap dodgers shall we. I've lived in Aus and you guys fecking stink! Blame the hot weather and constant water shortages all you like but there's only 1 set if soap dodgers and they're all on that side if the globe.
Weter shortages?? lol
I've lived in England, constantly castigated for being late to work due to the fact i had to wait to have a shower, people i worked with really just didn't understand the need for a shower every day
I did also see an article not long ago where it stated that the British were the "dirtiest" people in the western world & bathed the least, it didn't surprise me..."SOAP DODGERS" lol
|
|
Posted by
Phuzzy
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 1:10 am
|
Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2944
Location: Just about to go do some work!
|
downo wrote:
Weter shortages?? lol
I've lived in England, constantly castigated for being late to work due to the fact i had to wait to have a shower, people i worked with really just didn't understand the need for a shower every day
I did also see an article not long ago where it stated that the British were the "dirtiest" people in the western world & bathed the least, it didn't surprise me..."SOAP DODGERS" lol
One shower a day? Jesus mate, I'm not surprised you guys stink!
|
|
Posted by
downo
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 1:30 am
|
Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 60
|
|
|
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 187
|
|
|
Posted by
downo
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 2:01 am
|
Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 60
|
Gee, you're scraping the barrel now Cletus, the UN says eh??
coming from Britain?? lol racism?? I'd suggest you sort out you're own problems
you're the only country in the world that constantly uses "Glass" as a verb...violent, alcohol soaked, racist intolerant knobs
And you can't play Rugby League
|
|
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 187
|
downo wrote:
Gee, you're scraping the barrel now Cletus, the UN says eh??
coming from Britain?? lol racism?? I'd suggest you sort out you're own problems
you're the only country in the world that constantly uses "Glass" as a verb...violent, alcohol soaked, racist intolerant knobs
And you can't play Rugby League
Not British......and Australia is the most racist country I have ever visited....with an underclass of Boguns and wife beaters
|
