WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:53 am
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 741
GIANT DAZ wrote:
That would be lovely, thanks


Seconded.

Why anyone is even humouring this Richard is beyond me. :roll: Just ignore his waffle and he'll have no-one to engage, simples!

As for the game I think it's clear to see the weaknesses within the starting XIII. Fullback, SH & Centre. Stick a Radlinski, Newlove & Gregory in that team and we win that match IMO. Some poor individual errors cost us a couple of tries yesterday and a couple of more than generous refereeing decisions.

On a plus note I have to give massive credit to our wingers. Hall has been bang average in SL for the past couple of seasons but he just elevates his game to another level for England and JM was outstanding. I'd give Williams, Percival & Walmsley (pending illness) a run out in the next match. As for Gale, I don't want to knock the guy but he's the perfect example of a player who excels within a certain structure, playing alongside certain players. That Cas team have been superbly coached and the combinations just work. He was undoubtedly the best 7 in SL and as such deserved a crack at claiming the England starting shirt. I'm not convinced he'll be anywhere near as effective at International level tho and if he fails to shine in the next match I'd be tempted to go Widdop/Williams.

All in all, whilst losing to the Aussies is never nice, there are plenty of positives to be taken. If we can get through to the final we have to be faultless. Complete sets, build pressure and they're not infallible. Kick the ball down the throat of Slater every 6th tackle tho and we'll be starting defensive sets on halfway and will be asking for trouble.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Buggo, Channel Islander, CM Punk, craig hkr, DannyB, dboy, downo, Gazemous, Google [Bot], jimmys sidestep, Levrier, Marcus's Bicycle, Newbridge_Wolf, redmuzza, SaleSlim, shinymcshine, steadygetyerboots-on, The Video Ref, Tricky2309, WIZEB, wrencat1873 and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,0671,58576,3244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
36-12
ITALY
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
18-29
LEBANON
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
4-50
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM