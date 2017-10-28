So apparently i'm the troll?



All you knuckle draggers do is go on about how crap the crowds are, how disinterested the Aussies are, how SOO gets more exposure blah blah blah



You get all exasperated because you think Rugby League is huge in Australia & it should be a massive event & a showcase for the game



I don't think you realise that Rugby League, on a national level, really isn't that big & really isn't that important, we forever hear things like "well Australia should be better than us English, they have more players more resources, its a bigger game" its just not the case, its not THAT MUCH BIGGER, we struggle in the congested sporting arena also



You can't rely on us, you have to drive your own game, perhaps with Canada & the states moving in it might spark things