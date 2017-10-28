I don't know who the poor man's league freak is but he's hit the predictable trifecta. Called us soap dodgers- check Whinging poms - check SOO more important - check Either come up with something good, or prepare to be ignored by everyone on here.

''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''



''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''



''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''



''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''



.......''smart men don't get married''