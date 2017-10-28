WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 8:23 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3661
I don't know who the poor man's league freak is but he's hit the predictable trifecta.

Called us soap dodgers- check
Whinging poms - check
SOO more important - check

Either come up with something good, or prepare to be ignored by everyone on here.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 8:30 pm
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 56
FlexWheeler wrote:
I don't know who the poor man's league freak is but he's hit the predictable trifecta.

Called us soap dodgers- check
Whinging poms - check
SOO more important - check

Either come up with something good, or prepare to be ignored by everyone on here.







You don't like the truth???

You tell me the narrative that i should stick to, the one that makes you happy & i'll do my best, ok???
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 8:48 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3661
downo wrote:
You don't like the truth???

You tell me the narrative that i should stick to, the one that makes you happy & i'll do my best, ok???


Ignored.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:00 pm
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 56
downo wrote:
FlexWheeler wrote:
I don't know who the poor man's league freak is but he's hit the predictable trifecta.

Called us soap dodgers- check
Whinging poms - check
SOO more important - check

Either come up with something good, or prepare to be ignored by everyone on here.







You don't like the truth???

You tell me the narrative that i should stick to, the one that makes you happy & i'll do my best, ok???
FlexWheeler wrote:
Ignored.






guess he don't like the truth then
Last edited by downo on Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:34 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:23 pm
kobashi Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 713
People still hell bent on telling everyone they can that they don't see the point of the rugby league world cup.

We get it. You are not interested!
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:02 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14875
Location: Overlooking the Canal
downo wrote:
no idea who you are talking about

But if i'm making too much sense for you & your ilk i'l go away, i realise you probably don't like being told some home truths



That would be lovely, thanks
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:04 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4583
Location: Carcassonne, France
I am sick and tired of these discussions being hijacked by trolls.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:49 pm
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 56
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I am sick and tired of these discussions being hijacked by trolls.









sacré bleu!!!!!!
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:50 pm
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 56
GIANT DAZ wrote:
That would be lovely, thanks






You don't like the truth either???
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Buggo, cocker, coco the fullback, downo, FlexWheeler, Google [Bot], Guybrush, JEAN CAPDOUZE, knockersbumpMKII, Saxon, SecondRowSaint, Shazbaz, Wilde 3, WIZEB and 111 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,0021,31676,3224,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
50-6
WALES
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
38-8
SAMOA
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
58-12
USA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM