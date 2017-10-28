|
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
That’s a proper sad attitude then isn’t it? Welsh rugby union, England football, countless other sports where teams have done nowt for decades or ever and yet they get crowds pulled in from top nations who play against them.
Yesterday’s game was a closer affair than half of all SOO games I’ve watched over the last decade going into the last few minutes and some Aussies were on their haunches at every break in play. I’ve seen QLD breeze past NSW with barely breaking sweat. That was a tougher game for Aus yesterday than a fair few SOO games will have been.
Look, i dont think you understand the lay of the land, the congested sporting landscape, the way people live their lives with the seasons etc, you can't make people go to a friggin game, theres other things to do, the seasons over, you reach a crescendo & then come back down, you can't expect people to get up again
Furthermore, i reiterate, 91000 in Melbourne for SOO, to watch two other bloody states, thats phenomenal, they regularly fill the MCG for AFL, just for club games, its a crazy state, so that was a very poor crowd for Melbourne, but they are a very discerning bunch, they won't be taken for fools, they know that International Rugby League is a farce & has been for a long time, you lot have to lift your own standards, legitimise your own game
Alternatively, it would be better if it just wasn't on, i get the impression that a few players are going around just as a favour to the game, i'm sure they just want to be paid & allowed to go on holidays like all their mates not playing, the season is long enough as it is
Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:41 am
Muggins wrote:
So, if we promised to play like Namibia and lost 142-0 to the mighty Kangaroos then you'd be able to guarantee me that you'd at least match the crowd of 28000 that union got, right?
Make all the excuses you like, son - 22000 is a pathetic attendance. Other sports have one-sided match-ups too, you do realise that, yes? The England football (soccer) team played Malta and 80000 turned up.
It's a poor effort from Aussie RL fans, however you try and spin it. I don't know why you're so upset by that statement, given that you yourself have said you don't care about the RLWC. Plus it was you that mentioned Melbourne when you were giving reasons for the attendance being poor. Now you're saying it being in Melbourne had nothing to do with it. Which is it, son?
I'm not trying to spin it, we have the pinnacle of Rugby League, its mid season, its over three games & its called State of Origin, it sells out & generates unparalleled interest, & then we have this inferior product & its pretty hard to sell a second rate game, no matter how you want to spin it, like i said, the seasons over, peoples minds have entered summer time, theres a few factors, but the main one is you can't make a silk purse out of a sows ear, fact
Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:34 pm
downo wrote:
I'm not trying to spin it, we have the pinnacle of Rugby League, its mid season, its over three games & its called State of Origin, it sells out & generates unparalleled interest, & then we have this inferior product & its pretty hard to sell a second rate game, no matter how you want to spin it, like i said, the seasons over, peoples minds have entered summer time, theres a few factors, but the main one is you can't make a silk purse out of a sows ear, fact
That is the single biggest issue with international RL. You say SOO is the pinnacle of the sport, to be fair it probably is but it shouldn’t be. Until the sport as a whole sorts out International rugby and introduces a proper calendar and prioritises it over domestic rugby then that won’t happen. From what I’ve read the insular attitude of the NRL is largely responsible for this.
|