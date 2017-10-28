Psychedelic Casual wrote: That’s a proper sad attitude then isn’t it? Welsh rugby union, England football, countless other sports where teams have done nowt for decades or ever and yet they get crowds pulled in from top nations who play against them.



Yesterday’s game was a closer affair than half of all SOO games I’ve watched over the last decade going into the last few minutes and some Aussies were on their haunches at every break in play. I’ve seen QLD breeze past NSW with barely breaking sweat. That was a tougher game for Aus yesterday than a fair few SOO games will have been.

Look, i dont think you understand the lay of the land, the congested sporting landscape, the way people live their lives with the seasons etc, you can't make people go to a friggin game, theres other things to do, the seasons over, you reach a crescendo & then come back down, you can't expect people to get up againFurthermore, i reiterate, 91000 in Melbourne for SOO, to watch two other bloody states, thats phenomenal, they regularly fill the MCG for AFL, just for club games, its a crazy state, so that was a very poor crowd for Melbourne, but they are a very discerning bunch, they won't be taken for fools, they know that International Rugby League is a farce & has been for a long time, you lot have to lift your own standards, legitimise your own gameAlternatively, it would be better if it just wasn't on, i get the impression that a few players are going around just as a favour to the game, i'm sure they just want to be paid & allowed to go on holidays like all their mates not playing, the season is long enough as it is