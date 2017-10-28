WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:29 am
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 48
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
That’s a proper sad attitude then isn’t it? Welsh rugby union, England football, countless other sports where teams have done nowt for decades or ever and yet they get crowds pulled in from top nations who play against them.

Yesterday’s game was a closer affair than half of all SOO games I’ve watched over the last decade going into the last few minutes and some Aussies were on their haunches at every break in play. I’ve seen QLD breeze past NSW with barely breaking sweat. That was a tougher game for Aus yesterday than a fair few SOO games will have been.






Look, i dont think you understand the lay of the land, the congested sporting landscape, the way people live their lives with the seasons etc, you can't make people go to a friggin game, theres other things to do, the seasons over, you reach a crescendo & then come back down, you can't expect people to get up again

Furthermore, i reiterate, 91000 in Melbourne for SOO, to watch two other bloody states, thats phenomenal, they regularly fill the MCG for AFL, just for club games, its a crazy state, so that was a very poor crowd for Melbourne, but they are a very discerning bunch, they won't be taken for fools, they know that International Rugby League is a farce & has been for a long time, you lot have to lift your own standards, legitimise your own game

Alternatively, it would be better if it just wasn't on, i get the impression that a few players are going around just as a favour to the game, i'm sure they just want to be paid & allowed to go on holidays like all their mates not playing, the season is long enough as it is
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:41 am
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 48
Muggins wrote:
So, if we promised to play like Namibia and lost 142-0 to the mighty Kangaroos then you'd be able to guarantee me that you'd at least match the crowd of 28000 that union got, right?

Make all the excuses you like, son - 22000 is a pathetic attendance. Other sports have one-sided match-ups too, you do realise that, yes? The England football (soccer) team played Malta and 80000 turned up.

It's a poor effort from Aussie RL fans, however you try and spin it. I don't know why you're so upset by that statement, given that you yourself have said you don't care about the RLWC. Plus it was you that mentioned Melbourne when you were giving reasons for the attendance being poor. Now you're saying it being in Melbourne had nothing to do with it. Which is it, son?




I'm not trying to spin it, we have the pinnacle of Rugby League, its mid season, its over three games & its called State of Origin, it sells out & generates unparalleled interest, & then we have this inferior product & its pretty hard to sell a second rate game, no matter how you want to spin it, like i said, the seasons over, peoples minds have entered summer time, theres a few factors, but the main one is you can't make a silk purse out of a sows ear, fact
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Bfd_Rhino, bowes, brooklands tap room, Channel Islander, Charlie Sheen, ColD, DiggerHFC, downo, Egg Banjo, Frosties., Hopie, Kevs Head, knockersbumpMKII, le penguin, leslie boyd, little wayne69, Loyal Leeds Fan, miscreant, nkpom, Noel Cleal, Rhinoshaund III, Seth, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Trainman, Yahoo [Bot] and 173 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,8601,61776,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
50-6
WALES
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
38-8
SAMOA
 NOW 
TODAY : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
42-6
USA
Hayne Try, Koroisau Goal : LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM