downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am

Posts: 46



Muggins wrote: Feeble excuses, I'm afraid. Not being able to fill a 30000 capacity stadium for the opening ceremony/match between probably the two best known and supported international teams in the world, just makes RL look like a tinpot sport. If Melbourne is the problem then don't play the game there. It clearly didn't deserve it. Honestly, playing the game in Melbourne and at a terrible time for UK TV viewers - I think someone needs to check whether the RLWC organisers are plants from rugby union.



And I was right - Australia v Namibia in RUWC 2003 got an attendance of 28196 in Adelaide. The score was 142-0 to the Wallabies and it would have been entirely predictable beforehand that it would be a one-sided encounter.









Look son, i'm trying to go easy on you, back in 2015 Qld played NSW in a SOO game at the MCG & the crowd was 91,513.



Clearly, Melbourne & Rugby League aren't the problem, the England national team is Look son, i'm trying to go easy on you, back in 2015 Qld played NSW in a SOO game at the MCG & the crowd was 91,513.Clearly, Melbourne & Rugby League aren't the problem, the England national team is Muggins

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm

Posts: 63

downo wrote: Look son, i'm trying to go easy on you, back in 2015 Qld played NSW in a SOO game at the MCG & the crowd was 91,513.



Clearly, Melbourne & Rugby League aren't the problem, the England national team is



So, if we promised to play like Namibia and lost 142-0 to the mighty Kangaroos then you'd be able to guarantee me that you'd at least match the crowd of 28000 that union got, right?



Make all the excuses you like, son - 22000 is a pathetic attendance. Other sports have one-sided match-ups too, you do realise that, yes? The England football (soccer) team played Malta and 80000 turned up.



It's a poor effort from Aussie RL fans, however you try and spin it. I don't know why you're so upset by that statement, given that you yourself have said you don't care about the RLWC. Plus it was you that mentioned Melbourne when you were giving reasons for the attendance being poor. Now you're saying it being in Melbourne had nothing to do with it. Which is it, son? So, if we promised to play like Namibia and lost 142-0 to the mighty Kangaroos then you'd be able to guarantee me that you'd at least match the crowd of 28000 that union got, right?Make all the excuses you like, son - 22000 is a pathetic attendance. Other sports have one-sided match-ups too, you do realise that, yes? The England football (soccer) team played Malta and 80000 turned up.It's a poor effort from Aussie RL fans, however you try and spin it. I don't know why you're so upset by that statement, given that you yourself have said you don't care about the RLWC. Plus it was you that mentioned Melbourne when you were giving reasons for the attendance being poor. Now you're saying it being in Melbourne had nothing to do with it. Which is it, son? downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am

Posts: 46

Muggins wrote: So, if we promised to play like Namibia and lost 142-0 to the mighty Kangaroos then you'd be able to guarantee me that you'd at least match the crowd of 28000 that union got, right?



Make all the excuses you like, son - 22000 is a pathetic attendance. Other sports have one-sided match-ups too, you do realise that, yes? The England football (soccer) team played Malta and 80000 turned up.



It's a poor effort from Aussie RL fans, however you try and spin it. I don't know why you're so upset by that statement, given that you yourself have said you don't care about the RLWC. Plus it was you that mentioned Melbourne when you were giving reasons for the attendance being poor. Now you're saying it being in Melbourne had nothing to do with it. Which is it, son?







son, SON, I said SONNNN



look at the facts.....



Rugby League in Melbourne, give them the ultimate product, State of Origin & you get over 91000



You give them an inferior product at a pretty bad time of the year to be fair, the footy has finished & peoples mindset turns to summer, the beach & cricket etc & you don't get the crowds turning out



So, you tell me?? what element caused the crowds to stay away? they aren't mugs, Melbourne is one of the great sporting cities of the world, they know when they are getting sold short, your team hasn't really done much for about 40 years...THATS 40 FRIGGIN YEARS SON!!!





awww cmon, i didn't want to hurt your feelings, but now, sorry kid, i have to be brutally honest son, SON, I said SONNNNlook at the facts.....Rugby League in Melbourne, give them the ultimate product, State of Origin & you get over 91000You give them an inferior product at a pretty bad time of the year to be fair, the footy has finished & peoples mindset turns to summer, the beach & cricket etc & you don't get the crowds turning outSo, you tell me?? what element caused the crowds to stay away? they aren't mugs, Melbourne is one of the great sporting cities of the world, they know when they are getting sold short, your team hasn't really done much for about 40 years...THATS 40 FRIGGIN YEARS SON!!!awww cmon, i didn't want to hurt your feelings, but now, sorry kid, i have to be brutally honest JEAN CAPDOUZE

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm

Posts: 4580

Location: Carcassonne, France

If Widdop had passed to Kallum Watkins instead of Jermaine McGillvary for the first try (Watkins had a huge opening in front of him), then Widdop probably would have converted and it would have been 10-6 for most of the game. Had Sam Burgess not been injured England's chances of scoring a second try would have been improved. Who knows what might have happened then?



This England team can more easily beat Australia if Alex Walmsley and Mark Percival are playing. Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!



Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021! Muggins

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm

Posts: 63

downo wrote: So, you tell me?? what element caused the crowds to stay away?



I'm guessing the fact that RL fans don't bother to turn out to support the game they profess to love.



You're acting as if Australia v England/GB has been the most one sided rivalry in the history of sport. Yes, you've been superior to us in my lifetime of watching RL (1990 onwards), but not to the extent that rivalries in other sports have been. You won the 1992 world cup final 10-6 and the 1995 final 16-8. Hardly on the scale of 142-0 is it now?



As I said, other sports have similar issues and yet they seem to do just fine. For example, New Zealand have beaten Wales in every rugby union match since 1953 - something like 30 wins in a row or thereabouts. Shall we check the attendances for the 2016 New Zealand v Wales series? Auckland 46270, Wellington 35907, Dunedin 28726. Just an ordinary series, not even a World Cup, son. I'm guessing the fact that RL fans don't bother to turn out to support the game they profess to love.You're acting as if Australia v England/GB has been the most one sided rivalry in the history of sport. Yes, you've been superior to us in my lifetime of watching RL (1990 onwards), but not to the extent that rivalries in other sports have been. You won the 1992 world cup final 10-6 and the 1995 final 16-8. Hardly on the scale of 142-0 is it now?As I said, other sports have similar issues and yet they seem to do just fine. For example, New Zealand have beaten Wales in every rugby union match since 1953 - something like 30 wins in a row or thereabouts. Shall we check the attendances for the 2016 New Zealand v Wales series? Auckland 46270, Wellington 35907, Dunedin 28726. Just an ordinary series, not even a World Cup, son. downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am

Posts: 46

Muggins wrote: I'm guessing the fact that RL fans don't bother to turn out to support the game they profess to love.



You're acting as if Australia v England/GB has been the most one sided rivalry in the history of sport. Yes, you've been superior to us in my lifetime of watching RL (1990 onwards), but not to the extent that rivalries in other sports have been. You won the 1992 world cup final 10-6 and the 1995 final 16-8. Hardly on the scale of 142-0 is it now?



As I said, other sports have similar issues and yet they seem to do just fine. For example, New Zealand have beaten Wales in every rugby union match since 1953 - something like 30 wins in a row or thereabouts. Shall we check the attendances for the 2016 New Zealand v Wales series? Auckland 46270, Wellington 35907, Dunedin 28726. Just an ordinary series, not even a World Cup, son.









mate!!!!!....over 91000 for SOO in Melbourne



Australia vs England in Melbourne...less than 30000



You work it out?? its not friggin rocket science, bloody hell!!!





As for being the sport we love...well theres a lot of choice down here, its not like Rugby League is a far & away clear choice anywhere in the country, especially Melbourne, that 91000 crowd would have been a lot of people from Melbourne with not too much idea what was happening besides knowing that it was a quality event mate!!!!!....over 91000 for SOO in MelbourneAustralia vs England in Melbourne...less than 30000You work it out?? its not friggin rocket science, bloody hell!!!As for being the sport we love...well theres a lot of choice down here, its not like Rugby League is a far & away clear choice anywhere in the country, especially Melbourne, that 91000 crowd would have been a lot of people from Melbourne with not too much idea what was happening besides knowing that it was a quality event Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm

Posts: 453

Location: Manchester

13 wrote: The attendance was 22,774 - the stadium hold 30,000. I'd blame our inability to beat them in anything meaningful in the last 30 years for the lack of interest. Hopefully that will change by the end of the tournament.



Be interesting to see attendances for the remaining games across the tournament....hopefully they'll exceed the last event over there and we can hopefully grow something meaningful off the back of it......yes, I do live in hope.

That’s very poor isn’t it? 75.8% full stadium in a World Cup opening game that had the Opening Ceremony there n’all. What other sport in the world would that happen to? It’s not even like it’s a big stadium. So disheartening to see that.



And the Kiwi-Samoa game that’s in right now has only 18000 in another 30000 stadium.



I believe Mal Meninga, as soon as he came in, changed the attitude of the players towards International RL. The NRL as a whole needs to change its fans’ attitude too.



Well done to the Kumuls’ fans though!



Shame on the two big nations though. It’ll be interesting to see if the North American World Cup next decade has better attendances! That’s very poor isn’t it? 75.8% full stadium in a World Cup opening game that had the Opening Ceremony there n’all. What other sport in the world would that happen to? It’s not even like it’s a big stadium. So disheartening to see that.And the Kiwi-Samoa game that’s in right now has only 18000 in another 30000 stadium.I believe Mal Meninga, as soon as he came in, changed the attitude of the players towards International RL. The NRL as a whole needs to change its fans’ attitude too.Well done to the Kumuls’ fans though!Shame on the two big nations though. It’ll be interesting to see if the North American World Cup next decade has better attendances! --- ¡ We are Wire ! --- Towns88

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm

Posts: 3566

JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: If Widdop had passed to Kallum Watkins instead of Jermaine McGillvary for the first try (Watkins had a huge opening in front of him), then Widdop probably would have converted and it would have been 10-6 for most of the game. Had Sam Burgess not been injured England's chances of scoring a second try would have been improved. Who knows what might have happened then?



This England team can more easily beat Australia if Alex Walmsley and Mark Percival are playing.





Probably 1 of your fairest and accurate posts. Is Widdop a better goal kicker then Gale ? Was glad he did pass to Jerry as I had him or Hall first try at 9/1 Probably 1 of your fairest and accurate posts. Is Widdop a better goal kicker then Gale ? Was glad he did pass to Jerry as I had him or Hall first try at 9/1 "I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am

Posts: 46

Psychedelic Casual wrote: That’s very poor isn’t it? 75.8% full stadium in a World Cup opening game that had the Opening Ceremony there n’all. What other sport in the world would that happen to? It’s not even like it’s a big stadium. So disheartening to see that.



And the Kiwi-Samoa game that’s in right now has only 18000 in another 30000 stadium.



I believe Mal Meninga, as soon as he came in, changed the attitude of the players towards International RL. The NRL as a whole needs to change its fans’ attitude too.



Well done to the Kumuls’ fans though!



Shame on the two big nations though. It’ll be interesting to see if the North American World Cup next decade has better attendances!















Shhhhhh the seasons over Shhhhhh the seasons over Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm

Posts: 453

Location: Manchester

downo wrote: son, SON, I said SONNNN



look at the facts.....



Rugby League in Melbourne, give them the ultimate product, State of Origin & you get over 91000



You give them an inferior product at a pretty bad time of the year to be fair, the footy has finished & peoples mindset turns to summer, the beach & cricket etc & you don't get the crowds turning out



So, you tell me?? what element caused the crowds to stay away? they aren't mugs, Melbourne is one of the great sporting cities of the world, they know when they are getting sold short, your team hasn't really done much for about 40 years...THATS 40 FRIGGIN YEARS SON!!!





awww cmon, i didn't want to hurt your feelings, but now, sorry kid, i have to be brutally honest

That’s a proper sad attitude then isn’t it? Welsh rugby union, England football, countless other sports where teams have done nowt for decades or ever and yet they get crowds pulled in from top nations who play against them.



Yesterday’s game was a closer affair than half of all SOO games I’ve watched over the last decade going into the last few minutes and some Aussies were on their haunches at every break in play. I’ve seen QLD breeze past NSW with barely breaking sweat. That was a tougher game for Aus yesterday than a fair few SOO games will have been. That’s a proper sad attitude then isn’t it? Welsh rugby union, England football, countless other sports where teams have done nowt for decades or ever and yet they get crowds pulled in from top nations who play against them.Yesterday’s game was a closer affair than half of all SOO games I’ve watched over the last decade going into the last few minutes and some Aussies were on their haunches at every break in play. I’ve seen QLD breeze past NSW with barely breaking sweat. That was a tougher game for Aus yesterday than a fair few SOO games will have been. --- ¡ We are Wire ! --- Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Bull Mania, Channel Islander, Dally, downo, Fax Machine, fun time frankie, GansonTheClown, Hangerman2, kobashi, le penguin, Psychedelic Casual, Rhinoshaund III, Richie, Seth, spookDU2018, The Ghost of '99, Trainman, Tricky2309, Wigg'n, Wildthing and 223 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 26 , 27 , 28 , 29 1 ... 25 290 posts • Page 29 of 29 Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Catalans Tours Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,655,828 1,559 76,319 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Full Time World Cup: Group C TV PNG 50-6 WALES NOW TODAY : 08:10 World Cup: Group B TV NEW ZEALAND 38-4 SAMOA Asofa-Solomona Try, Johnson Goal : LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS TODAY : 10:40 World Cup: Group D TV FIJI v USA ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























