Muggins wrote:
Feeble excuses, I'm afraid. Not being able to fill a 30000 capacity stadium for the opening ceremony/match between probably the two best known and supported international teams in the world, just makes RL look like a tinpot sport. If Melbourne is the problem then don't play the game there. It clearly didn't deserve it. Honestly, playing the game in Melbourne and at a terrible time for UK TV viewers - I think someone needs to check whether the RLWC organisers are plants from rugby union.
And I was right - Australia v Namibia in RUWC 2003 got an attendance of 28196 in Adelaide. The score was 142-0 to the Wallabies and it would have been entirely predictable beforehand that it would be a one-sided encounter.
Look son, i'm trying to go easy on you, back in 2015 Qld played NSW in a SOO game at the MCG & the crowd was 91,513.
Clearly, Melbourne & Rugby League aren't the problem, the England national team is