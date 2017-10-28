Muggins wrote: So, if we promised to play like Namibia and lost 142-0 to the mighty Kangaroos then you'd be able to guarantee me that you'd at least match the crowd of 28000 that union got, right?



Make all the excuses you like, son - 22000 is a pathetic attendance. Other sports have one-sided match-ups too, you do realise that, yes? The England football (soccer) team played Malta and 80000 turned up.



It's a poor effort from Aussie RL fans, however you try and spin it. I don't know why you're so upset by that statement, given that you yourself have said you don't care about the RLWC. Plus it was you that mentioned Melbourne when you were giving reasons for the attendance being poor. Now you're saying it being in Melbourne had nothing to do with it. Which is it, son?

son, SON, I said SONNNNlook at the facts.....Rugby League in Melbourne, give them the ultimate product, State of Origin & you get over 91000You give them an inferior product at a pretty bad time of the year to be fair, the footy has finished & peoples mindset turns to summer, the beach & cricket etc & you don't get the crowds turning outSo, you tell me?? what element caused the crowds to stay away? they aren't mugs, Melbourne is one of the great sporting cities of the world, they know when they are getting sold short, your team hasn't really done much for about 40 years...THATS 40 FRIGGIN YEARS SON!!!awww cmon, i didn't want to hurt your feelings, but now, sorry kid, i have to be brutally honest