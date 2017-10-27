WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:52 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4093
Judder Man wrote:
Thought both of our centres and half backs were poor didn.t ask enough questions attacking the line, only McGilvray, Hall and Roby troubled the aussies. Thought Bennet got it wrong before kick off playing Bateman at centre and not selecting Walmsley in the team.
Nothing outstanding from the aussies just efficient and taking advantage of errors.

Agree with that, how about we pick our only other Centre for the Centre spot and for me Walmsley should be in every time. Just the kind of player to trouble sides, with his size and go forward, meters after impact etc. I mean seriously how much more difference it would of made if heighington wasn't playing and Walmsley was. It would have given us miles more go forward, taken the slack off Graham and Hill when Busgess got injured and I beliveve he'd have caused the Aussues some headaches
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:56 pm
FlexWheeler
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3657
Walmsley was ill in the week, that's why he wasn't selected.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:34 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 180
1. How in christ's name did they not fill that stadium?
2. The referee didn't win or lose the game...England lost it rather than Australia won it!
3. The Semi-final v NZ/Tonga will be the last game England play this comp unless they start to believe in themselves...they looked like rabbits in the headlights in the first half....
4. Australia will win this at a canter.....
5. How in christ's name did they not fill that stadium? :CRAZY:
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:37 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4093
FlexWheeler wrote:
Walmsley was ill in the week, that's why he wasn't selected.

Been busy, I didn't know. Only just watched the repeat on Premier tbh.

Well all I said before but swap Walmsley for Taylor then this game :wink:
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:06 pm
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1688
Sam Tomkins should be the full back.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:46 pm
Muggins
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 60
Call Me God wrote:
1. How in christ's name did they not fill that stadium?


I don't know but I agree it's a shame.

Thankfully they scheduled the game for a Friday morning in the UK so very few people here will see the embarrassingly poor crowd.

It does make me laugh though given how many times I've heard Aussies say that RL is so popular in OZ and how nobody cares about RU and the Wallabies. The Wallabies would probably get more than 22000 for a pool game against Namibia.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:14 pm
Muggins
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 60
Just watching the highlights again. When Hodgson made that kick late on we surely had an overlap on the right wing. Widdop (think it was him) had done brilliantly to offload when surrounded by three or more Aussies. Was only 10-4 at that stage as well. Dammit. The Aussies had offered very little in that 2nd half. A score there and who knows what might have happened.
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:05 am
downo

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 39
Muggins wrote:
I don't know but I agree it's a shame.

Thankfully they scheduled the game for a Friday morning in the UK so very few people here will see the embarrassingly poor crowd.

It does make me laugh though given how many times I've heard Aussies say that RL is so popular in OZ and how nobody cares about RU and the Wallabies. The Wallabies would probably get more than 22000 for a pool game against Namibia.





Namibia are probably deemed a higher class of opposition to the Wallabies than what your lot are to the Kangaroos, so blame yourselves
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:09 am
downo

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 39
Call Me God wrote:
1. How in christ's name did they not fill that stadium?
2. The referee didn't win or lose the game...England lost it rather than Australia won it!
3. The Semi-final v NZ/Tonga will be the last game England play this comp unless they start to believe in themselves...they looked like rabbits in the headlights in the first half....
4. Australia will win this at a canter.....
5. How in christ's name did they not fill that stadium? :CRAZY:





1, It was in Melbourne, the Rugby League season is over, there are much better things to do, your team & the fact they've been uncompetitive for about 40 years don't exactly inspire people to get along to international games do they?
2. No, Australia still won it, no matter how you look at it
3. yes
4. yes
5. see above
