GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:52 pm
Judder Man wrote:
Thought both of our centres and half backs were poor didn.t ask enough questions attacking the line, only McGilvray, Hall and Roby troubled the aussies. Thought Bennet got it wrong before kick off playing Bateman at centre and not selecting Walmsley in the team.
Nothing outstanding from the aussies just efficient and taking advantage of errors.

Agree with that, how about we pick our only other Centre for the Centre spot and for me Walmsley should be in every time. Just the kind of player to trouble sides, with his size and go forward, meters after impact etc. I mean seriously how much more difference it would of made if heighington wasn't playing and Walmsley was. It would have given us miles more go forward, taken the slack off Graham and Hill when Busgess got injured and I beliveve he'd have caused the Aussues some headaches
Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:56 pm
Walmsley was ill in the week, that's why he wasn't selected.
