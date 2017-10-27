|
Negatives:
End result
Burgess injury
Positives:
-Hall and McGill are beasts
-Not crumbling in the first half when things weren't going our way
-The entire second half, our shape, go forward. We went set for set, so much so that Cam Smith was banging the ball into touch just so they could have a breather. In the washout at the end stat wise, the only difference was an extra 4 or 5 sets the Aussies had in the first half due to a penalty and our unforced errors. Which resulted in their extra try (I'm ignoring the last one).
-Our combinations are rusty, put us into the 2nd half scenario a few weeks down the line and we score. Remember, the key Aussie combinations have been honed through a decade of SOO and club football, they have less leeway for rustiness.
I'd stick Percy in for Bateman, move Bateman in place of Burgess and walmsley in place of heighngton.
Australia have no inglis or Thurston, NZ are weaker due to turncoats. We can win this guys, we really can, we need to believe.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''
''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''
''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''
''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''
.......''smart men don't get married''
Nothus wrote:
He means Tom, you know, the other Burgess who played today?
I didn't know which one was playing, thanks for the heads up.
As Sir Kev said afterwards: We lost the battle but not the war.
The kicking game was poor and we needed more composure close to their line but I think that will come in the weeks ahead.
We're only going to improve as the tournament progresses, under a coach as shrewd as Bennett, and I can see a re-match between Australia and England in the Brisbane Final on 2 Dec.
We were never going to beat them twice...just once will do us nicely. I'm very optimistic after that effort because this is an Aussie side without a Lewis or Meninga, a Thurston or a Daley, a Johns, Fittler or a Kenny. Sure, the Slater-Cronk-Smith spine is exceptional but they're no longer spring chickens (34, 34 and Cronk turning 34 a few days after the final). And the rest ? Nothing to worry about unduly from what I've seen today.
As Sir Kev said afterwards: We lost the battle but not the war.
The kicking game was poor and we needed more composure close to their line but I think that will come in the weeks ahead.
We're only going to improve as the tournament progresses, under a coach as shrewd as Bennett, and I can see a re-match between Australia and England in the Brisbane Final on 2 Dec.
We were never going to beat them twice...just once will do us nicely. I'm very optimistic after that effort because this is an Aussie side without a Lewis or Meninga, a Thurston or a Daley, a Johns, Fittler or a Kenny. Sure, the Slater-Cronk-Smith spine is exceptional but they're no longer spring chickens (34, 34 and Cronk turning 34 a few days after the final). And the rest ? Nothing to worry about unduly from what I've seen today.
My thoughts:
Lomax has to be dropped. He was rubbish and he's out of his depth. Ratchford in.
Gale was garbage. Him or Williams? Not sure.
Tom Burgess shouldn't be getting a game at xlub level never mind his country. His attitude is woeful. He has openly flirted with a move to NFL for 12 months or so, and his performances reflect it. Has to be dropped.
I thought everyone else for England did well, including Heighington.
Much to build on, but the trouble is Australia will be saying exactly the same. We may have a couple of gears to go up, they have more. Can't help but feel de ja vu, how many times after a first Test have we gone away thinking we could have won it and can do them in the next game, only to get steam-rollered?
richardviking wrote:
My thoughts:
Lomax has to be dropped. He was rubbish and he's out of his depth. Ratchford in.
Gale was garbage. Him or Williams? Not sure.
Tom Burgess shouldn't be getting a game at xlub level never mind his country. His attitude is woeful. He has openly flirted with a move to NFL for 12 months or so, and his performances reflect it. Has to be dropped.
I thought everyone else for England did well, including Heighington.
Much to build on, but the trouble is Australia will be saying exactly the same. We may have a couple of gears to go up, they have more. Can't help but feel de ja vu, how many times after a first Test have we gone away thinking we could have won it and can do them in the next game, only to get steam-rollered?
I think the key is, in the first half Australia were on top because of some unforced errors from us. In the 2nd half we were on top because we were better, there was more go forward with roby in charge at the ruck and it was our good play that put us in the ascendency , rather than penalties or Australia knock ons.
I see more areas for development in our game than theirs.
NickyKiss wrote:
Bateman had a better game then our 'proper' centre in fairness but he did look like a back rower playing centre. Just checked the stats and he made 156 metres today, so he clearly worked his socks off.
Move him inside one spot and get Percival in there. Sam Burgess looking at missing the next couple of games anyway.
by what measure?
you forgot his p*ss poor effort at defending their second try or just ignoring it?
