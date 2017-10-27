I just don't get Bennett's thinking putting Bateman in the centre.

He's a good player but he hasn't even played at centre for his club, who have experienced a mini-crisis in that position for much of the year. There's not even anything to suggest he could do well there - he's made three try assists all year.

Meanwhile, the centre with more try assists that most half backs is watching on TV at home, and the centre with far more tries than any other in that position is watching from the stands.

I just don't get it.



Good from Roby, Widdop and both wingers. Gale seems a bit out of his depth, but he is still inexperienced at this level. Halves who look world-beaters in SL find they can't do the same against the likes of Aus and NZ. If Sneyd was waiting in the wings I'd be tempted to see how he went the next time we play a decent team, but for me there is no contest between Gale and Kevin Brown, so Gale should be playing every game.