NickyKiss wrote: Changes really need to be kept to a minimum from now on so players can build momentum and cohesion.



Bateman to take over from an injured Burgess in the second row with Percival coming in, Walmsley in for Heighington and Roby and Hodgson to swap places for me.

This isn't a bad call. Bateman offers nothing out wide, whereas in the middle he can niggle the Aussies. Walmsley will add some grunt, and Roby was clearly better than Hodgson when he was on. I thought our attack down the right look threatening at times, and forced the Aussies to scramble. We need to add a left attack, and for me that means we have to bring Percival in. He is one of our very few natural attacking centres, and with a good winger like Hall outside him, there's a lot of potential there.