Overall not a bad effort - a bit rusty in attack, but that should get better through the tournament. Left hand side goal line defence wasn't great - structurally those inside Bateman left him stranded and he was subsequently found too static with his feet planted for the 2 tries - a natural centre may have reacted better.

I rate Bateman highly as a player, and he'd been in my team, but he's not a centre and certainly not a top international centre - the fact we haven't got better options there is a crying shame and robs is of genuine attacking threats on both side of the pitch. Not holding him as a scapegoat by the way - I just think that's one of areas we could be much better.

Shame about Sam Burgess, and definitely would have Walmsley in over Heighington.