Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1305
Overall not a bad effort - a bit rusty in attack, but that should get better through the tournament. Left hand side goal line defence wasn't great - structurally those inside Bateman left him stranded and he was subsequently found too static with his feet planted for the 2 tries - a natural centre may have reacted better.
I rate Bateman highly as a player, and he'd been in my team, but he's not a centre and certainly not a top international centre - the fact we haven't got better options there is a crying shame and robs is of genuine attacking threats on both side of the pitch. Not holding him as a scapegoat by the way - I just think that's one of areas we could be much better.
Shame about Sam Burgess, and definitely would have Walmsley in over Heighington.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:14 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21305
Location: WIGAN
Changes really need to be kept to a minimum from now on so players can build momentum and cohesion.
Bateman to take over from an injured Burgess in the second row with Percival coming in, Walmsley in for Heighington and Roby and Hodgson to swap places for me.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:17 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1309
We do have a better centre options than Bateman, one is called Shenton and he is sat at home after arguably his best ever season
Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:30 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21305
Location: WIGAN
Bateman had a better game then our 'proper' centre in fairness but he did look like a back rower playing centre. Just checked the stats and he made 156 metres today, so he clearly worked his socks off.
Move him inside one spot and get Percival in there. Sam Burgess looking at missing the next couple of games anyway.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:32 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3258
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Enjoyable contest that, good start to the comp. a couple of iffy calls but that's to be expected.
As to the reason for England's defeat.....
I blame Hardaker.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:35 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1070
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
Although there are still question marks over Lomax, Bateman and Gale for me, I'd stick with the same lot for the next game apart from bringing in Walmsley. If Bennett is finally happy with his combinations, I doubt he'll change a thing.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:38 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4031
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Bull Mania wrote:
I'd stick with Lomax, Gale & Widdop. Lets have some continuity. Lomax and Gale have 2 games to keep their place. Both need to improve.
Gale made two wrong calls in defence which led to tries.
Heighington needs dropping, just a plodder. No need to panic. Losing Walmsley was a blow and we lost our best player early on. Defensively we were absolutely outstanding.
For the next game i'd go:
Lomax
McGillvary
Watkins
Percival
Hall
Widdop
Gale
Graham
Roby
Hill
Whitehead
Bateman
O'loughlin
Hodgson
Walmsley
Burgess
Taylor
I didn't think much of Hodgson, missed too many tackles that first half, poor man's Danny Houghton, S.Burgess isn't going to play next game up that's for sure so do you mean George? As for Whitehead, I thought he had a pretty bang average game, still think Liam watts would have added to that 17 today.
