Widdop was also great. Can’t believe some would move him to FB when he’s had such an impact at SO.
Wingers great too. Roby was very strong. So was SBurgess till his injury. Thought Hill and Graham went ok too.
Gale and the centres need to improve.
Lomax I’m not sure about. He dropped some balls which stands out, but he also added the extra man and created questions for the defence throughout. I was swearing at him, but noted that the Aussies credited the back three after the game.
first half we just couldnt get any field position, aussies pinned us back every time... we got off too a perfect start mind! did anyone else notice the bbc commentary was ahead of the game? annoying.
second half we were alot better, roby changed the game for us, we grew in confidence and thats the way we can beat them...hope to meet again in the final now.
for me lomax should not be playing, ratchford would be so much better (shame it isnt hardaker in the first place!)
we lost burgess too which any team would miss, hope they can get him ready for the comp later on.
oh and a note of the ref, what a difference it makes to watch a game thats allowed to flow! sl refs please take note.
interesting the ref corrected thaler when thaler was going to give the aussies a penalty!
I think picking players just because they've played together, regardless of form is our downfall. We should be picking the form players for each position. It shouldn't be harder to get out of the team than it is to get in it!
Agree with that. And in some cases dropping players helps them liven up, instead of just coasting because regardless of how they play they're still going to be in the team.
The problem in my opinion is until we get a decent international calendar, we're going to keep doing it because like I said it becomes better the devil you know. More international rugby would give us more of a chance to test new players giving them an opportunity.
I don't want to pick on players, but Kalum Watkins is an example of someone who is picked regardless of how he's played. Because we know what he can do. More internationals gives us a chance to see other players, and gives him the kick up the backside he needs.
