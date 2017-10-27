oooh Gravy! wrote: I think picking players just because they've played together, regardless of form is our downfall. We should be picking the form players for each position. It shouldn't be harder to get out of the team than it is to get in it!

Agree with that. And in some cases dropping players helps them liven up, instead of just coasting because regardless of how they play they're still going to be in the team.The problem in my opinion is until we get a decent international calendar, we're going to keep doing it because like I said it becomes better the devil you know. More international rugby would give us more of a chance to test new players giving them an opportunity.I don't want to pick on players, but Kalum Watkins is an example of someone who is picked regardless of how he's played. Because we know what he can do. More internationals gives us a chance to see other players, and gives him the kick up the backside he needs.