oooh Gravy! wrote:
Maybe but Gale has a track record of going missing in big games, Sneyd won back to back Lance Todds due to his excellent kicking game.
On the back of a pack that got him on the front foot.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:38 am
Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:41 am
It was never mentioned during the game, however from me it looked like England were running into the wind in the first half.
You could see this in the drop outs that struggled to get to the 40 metre line.
In the second half with Australia running into the wind it was noticeable that they lost a lot of momentum, in part because they could no longer rely on big downtown kicks.
Were Australias game management shone though was that their halves knew to keep the ball low, and go for touch. This stopped England form getting momentum in kick returns. Something Australia got in spades when England just kicked down their throats in the first half.
I thought it was interesting that Billy Slater said he thought the English back 3 in Lomax, Mgilvrey and Hall were dangerous. Many people on here clearly dont think Lomax is upto it. However the Aussies obviously found him difficult to handle, and someone who needed a lot of watching.
Hopefully we can kick on from this, we were not outclassed by a long way, infact it was a tough arm wrestle of a game.
I would keep the halves as they are to build structure. However would look at squad rotation to rest some of the big forwards, and also to give some of the backs like Percival and Williams a run out to see how they go in case injuries hit.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:42 am
quiet night in Sydney town man, nothing else on, no drinkies tonight, early surf
Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:46 am
The Chair Maker wrote:
I thought it was interesting that Billy Slater said he thought the English back 3 in Lomax, Mgilvrey and Hall were dangerous. Many people on here clearly dont think Lomax is upto it. However the Aussies obviously found him difficult to handle, and someone who needed a lot of watching.
Doesnt mean Lomax wasnt crap. Both wingers played very well, Lomax got into good positions but came up with costly errors.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:47 am
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
It's certainly something to look at in the future. I agree that Widdop is better when he has someone doing the organising and kicking. Would imagine that this would be a last hurrah for some of the players.
Trouble is international rugby is so random that we might only get 1 or 2 tournaments before the next rugby world cup to try out these combinations. And you can't really just turn up at the WC without some previous experience of them playing together. And hope it turns out well.
I think picking players just because they've played together, regardless of form is our downfall. We should be picking the form players for each position. It shouldn't be harder to get out of the team than it is to get in it!
"You dirty dog number 10"
Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:56 am
Thought McGillvary and Hall were superb today, Widdop looked half decent for a change, thought we looked loads better when Roby came on, no surprise that SOL gave away the penalty to get them back into the game.
Bateman thought he was playing them on his own, tried doing way too much when it needed simplicity.
Heighington did nothing - an amateur prop from Cumbria would have given as much as he did, waste of a squad place for me, simply because he's Australian so it's presumed he will be better.
Was Gale even playing? maybe he needs to security of his Cas team mates around him to play well!!.
Everyone else was ok really.
Thought the Ref had a decent game and the problem we have now is it's become fashionable to blame the ref when your team loses, mainly due to the sky lot, and the fact that a couple of decisions he did make ended up as scores for the Ozzies rather than looking at his all round performance.
In the end we played ok but are simply not good enough to beat them - again !!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
//adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:02 pm
downo wrote:
i'm in my late 40s & i have no idea
that's the only accurate thing you've said all thread
Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:02 pm
For all his poncing about for the cameras in the week leading up to the game, trying to be the centre of attention, Luke Gale once against showed what non cas fans already knew.
Regards
King James
Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:04 pm
I'm not going to moan about individuals, some could've played better and some were superb. We didn't deserve the try against at the end but we've got plenty to build on.
To give praise to individuals, I can't speak highly enough of McGillvary and Roby. They were sensational.
