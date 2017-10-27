WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:45 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4028
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
The only decision we've got all game, that's a penalty for me for obstruction.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:45 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5763
Thaler trying to make one of those decisions that makes him look unbiased but the Aussie refs corrected him...
Last edited by Wigg'n on Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:45 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:45 am
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 176
Well there you have it. Thaler was going to penalize Whitehead there. SL refereeing has made England beating Australia twice as hard.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:46 am
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 23
You blokes could whinge for England, what a bunch of sad sacks
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:46 am
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 176
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
The only decision we've got all game, that's a penalty for me for obstruction.


No, no it isn't. Watching SL has made you believe that.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:49 am
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 176
Haha
