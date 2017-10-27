WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:35 am
Cronus User avatar
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
How on earth is that missed at this level?

Another reason neutral refs are a must at international level.

I don't doubt for a moment most refs intend to play fairly - but unconscious bias is something else. I bet this ref supports Australia at cricket, RU, football...everything, so if he sees a hint of a touch there's every chance he can unconsciously decide not make the call, and 2 seconds later the decision is gone.

It's such an easy problem to solve yet competition after competition the RLIF continue to cast the same shadow on key games.

Oh look, there's another one. Terrible decision.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:35 am
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
So you can lie in the ruck and prevent the both and that's a penalty to you?
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:36 am
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Why do we always get poop Aussie refs
Users browsing this forum: batleybaz, bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, Channel Islander, Cronus, Dally, djhudds, downo, Fev 1979, jimmys sidestep, JonB95, King Street Cat, knockersbumpMKII, kobashi, leedsnsouths, luke ShipleyRed, Muggins, Nothus, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, Pat Bateman, Pie Eyed, Roy Haggerty, secondstanza, Seth, Slugger McBatt, son of headingley, spartakmixtapes, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, the stella kid, tigertot, vastman, Vikingsufferer, Wigg'n, Wilde 3, Wildthing and 304 guests

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM