WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:22 am
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 171
THIS IS A DIFFERENT SPORT!!!

2 penalties!?
Last edited by Channel Islander on Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:23 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:23 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4026
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Lomax ffs!
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:24 am
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 171
Hardaker FFS
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:28 am
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 171
Does this ref know a zero tackle?
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:28 am
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1741
Location: Meltham
Both wings far and away Englands best players
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:28 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4026
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Channel Islander wrote:
THIS IS A DIFFERENT SPORT!!!

2 penalties!?

Talk about our ruck speed/waiting for penalties and we've being far cleaner, they've flopped and messed about more and a few high shots ignored.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:32 am
Muggins User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 56
England playing really well this half. Come on! Just need to get some points.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:32 am
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 171
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Talk about our ruck speed/waiting for penalties and we've being far cleaner, they've flopped and messed about more and a few high shots ignored.


If Hicks or child were ref here (in a SL game) we'd be up to 20 pens
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:34 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4026
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
love OFF!
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:34 am
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 171
Wtf is that decision! ??
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: batleybaz, bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, Channel Islander, Cronus, Dally, djhudds, downo, Fev 1979, jimmys sidestep, JonB95, King Street Cat, knockersbumpMKII, kobashi, leedsnsouths, luke ShipleyRed, Muggins, Nothus, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, Pat Bateman, Pie Eyed, Roy Haggerty, secondstanza, Seth, Slugger McBatt, son of headingley, spartakmixtapes, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, the stella kid, tigertot, vastman, Vikingsufferer, Wigg'n, Wilde 3, Wildthing and 304 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,3791,52376,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
10-4
ENGLAND
60 Minutes : LIVE ON BBC
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM