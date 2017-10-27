|
Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 171
|
THIS IS A DIFFERENT SPORT!!!
2 penalties!?
Last edited by Channel Islander
on Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:23 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:23 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4026
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:24 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 171
|
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:28 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 171
|
Does this ref know a zero tackle?
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:28 am
|
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1741
Location: Meltham
|
Both wings far and away Englands best players
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:28 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4026
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Channel Islander wrote:
THIS IS A DIFFERENT SPORT!!!
2 penalties!?
Talk about our ruck speed/waiting for penalties and we've being far cleaner, they've flopped and messed about more and a few high shots ignored.
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:32 am
|
Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 56
|
England playing really well this half. Come on! Just need to get some points.
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:32 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 171
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Talk about our ruck speed/waiting for penalties and we've being far cleaner, they've flopped and messed about more and a few high shots ignored.
If Hicks or child were ref here (in a SL game) we'd be up to 20 pens
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:34 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4026
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:34 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 171
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: batleybaz, bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, Channel Islander, Cronus, Dally, djhudds, downo, Fev 1979, jimmys sidestep, JonB95, King Street Cat, knockersbumpMKII, kobashi, leedsnsouths, luke ShipleyRed, Muggins, Nothus, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, Pat Bateman, Pie Eyed, Roy Haggerty, secondstanza, Seth, Slugger McBatt, son of headingley, spartakmixtapes, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, the stella kid, tigertot, vastman, Vikingsufferer, Wigg'n, Wilde 3, Wildthing and 304 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,655,379
|1,523
|76,319
|4,559
|SET
|