Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:16 am
Try coming up. According to commentary
Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:16 am
Amateurish that its still happen, should have been taken off now while they fix it
Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:16 am
Channel Islander wrote:
Aussie fans not exactly turning out for international rugby league, again...


Just realised the game is in Melbourne. That was always gonna be a tough sell.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:16 am
Audio is dreadful, muted it.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:17 am
I heard them score that try before I saw it. Why does this sh*t always happen with RL? It's a joke.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:17 am
kobashi wrote:
I don't understand it to be honest. Do they turn out for Australia rugby union matches?

It's the same when Australia rugby league come to England. There always seem to be less Australian fans compared to when Australia play at Twickenham or when the cricket side come over.

Has state of origin just completely taken over that fans couldn't care less about the national side.









yes, thankfully
Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:18 am
Superb ball by Widdop.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:18 am
Yes! Great start.

But yeah sort the commentary BBC for goodness sake. Audio ahead of the pictures making it almost unwatchable. Might try the radio commentary and see if that will line up better with the pictures.
