WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:19 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1303
FlexWheeler wrote:
If the depth of the discussion is to "try something different, throw the ball around" then yeah, shut down rl fans.


So you think we should match Australia's style against a bunch of players who are better at playing that way?

Is the aim to win or to post a respectable scoreline? Because in the last 10 years we have consistently matched up and been beaten by close scorelines, in the 10 years before that we were more adventurous and got hammered sometimes but also won sometimes, I know which I prefer.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:52 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1908
leedsnsouths wrote:
So you think we should match Australia's style against a bunch of players who are better at playing that way?

Is the aim to win or to post a respectable scoreline? Because in the last 10 years we have consistently matched up and been beaten by close scorelines, in the 10 years before that we were more adventurous and got hammered sometimes but also won sometimes, I know which I prefer.

100% This for me.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:10 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13312
Location: Huddersfield
looking forward to the game, despite lack of promotion of it in this country, but not surprised

making the final is a must for england this time round otherwise we havent progressed from the macnamara era
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:43 pm
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 159
Madderzahatter wrote:
We've tried chucking the ball about before. We end up running around like headless chickens, panicking and coughing up possession. As long as we're still in the game around the 60min mark, we've a chance of winning it. Just need to be mentally strong as well as physically.


We need to be in it past the 60 minutes mark, more like 78 minute mark! We usually are in it come 60 mins then they turn it on.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, bramleyrhino, Channel Islander, DGM, djhudds, Exiled down south, fun time frankie, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], JEAN CAPDOUZE, LyndsayGill, nathancroucher, robinrovers10, rodney_trotter, RoyBoy29, Salford red all over, shinymcshine, SmokeyTA, Wigg'n, Willzay and 167 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,8791,96576,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM