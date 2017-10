A controlled offload game might be a good idea. Sadly most of the time England try that sort of game we just end up coughing the ball up in bad positions due to trying to force it too often. Given our error rate is generally too high anyway, that just adds to our problems. One of the key things we need to do is react much faster as a team to things such as turnovers. In Origin and for Australia as soon as the ball hits the deck the whole team is lightning fast to realign in attack or defence. That is a big difference - it means the Aussie defence is already set when we pick up a loose ball and look to move it around, but when the Aussies get it they are often facing a defence in complete disarray.