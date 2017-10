If Wayne bennets knowledge on the game is an ocean, by comparison people on here, their knowledge is a grain of sand. And yet we have people stating we should "try something different, throw the ball around abit". Yeah, great, I'm sure Bennet is taking tips. Jesus H.

''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''



''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''



''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''



''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''



.......''smart men don't get married''