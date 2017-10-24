WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:43 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27424
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
tigertot wrote:
I've not seen the squad but Bennett should resign immediately.


:lol: :lol: :CLAP:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:01 pm
Asgardian13
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3300
Location: Northamptonshire
Grimmy wrote:
Bateman at centre is the big issue for me, a really negative option. Especially when you have Hall playing outside him, who is probably our only proven strike weapon at this level. We should be doing everything we can to put the ball in Hall's hands in space.


I can't understand this selection. If Bennett thinks we need sound defense at left centre then Michael Shenton is the obvious choice. Shenton sometimes shows limitations in attack, but his defence is impeccable, and as a specialist centre he's streets ahead of Bateman for that role. The only reason to leave Shenton out is if you're going to select an out-and-out attacking centre (of which there are few, but Percival is the nearest in this squad).
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:11 pm
bullpower2014

Joined: Mon Jan 27, 2014 3:47 am
Posts: 28
If that is the starting 13, then I think Bennett has gone for a mongrel approach with plenty of added biff. Think a full blooded contest will bring the best out in England and the worst in Aus.

How much has Bateman played at centre for Wigan this year? Whitehead has spent a lot of time at centre too in the NRL.

As for those slating Widdop - NRL team of the year SO and 2nd in the Daly M.... surely without JT, he would have walked in the Aussie team if he was eligible.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:44 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12575
bullpower2014 wrote:
If that is the starting 13, then I think Bennett has gone for a mongrel approach with plenty of added biff. Think a full blooded contest will bring the best out in England and the worst in Aus.

How much has Bateman played at centre for Wigan this year? Whitehead has spent a lot of time at centre too in the NRL.

As for those slating Widdop - NRL team of the year SO and 2nd in the Daly M.... surely without JT, he would have walked in the Aussie team if he was eligible.

Bateman hasn't played centre for us this year at all. We have had injuries there but he's either been injured himself, or deemed to important in the pack, so we have played Isa/Burgess/Forsyth there instead. Don't think he's played there more than five times for us ever. Did he ever play centre for Bradford?
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:02 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21294
Location: WIGAN
Lomax over Ratchford is the correct call imo. As an opposition fan I've always feared Lomax far more then Ratchford.

I just hope he's got his halfback pairing and sticks with it now. The chopping and changing last year was ridiculous. I'd love to see Williams get a crack off the bench at some point either in the halves or at hooker but it's a no brainier picking Roby. I'm far less convinced by Hodgson in an England shirt then I've ever been by Roby. I thought he killed our halves last year by trying too much and stepping out of dummy half on every play before passing, which starved them of early ball and space.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:08 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4482
Location: Bradford
Grimmy wrote:
Don't think he's played there more than five times for us ever. Did he ever play centre for Bradford?


Probably but I wouldn't read too much into that, we excelled in playing people out of position, just ask Danny Addy :lol:
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:19 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3564
Asgardian13 wrote:
I can't understand this selection. If Bennett thinks we need sound defense at left centre then Michael Shenton is the obvious choice. Shenton sometimes shows limitations in attack, but his defence is impeccable, and as a specialist centre he's streets ahead of Bateman for that role. The only reason to leave Shenton out is if you're going to select an out-and-out attacking centre (of which there are few, but Percival is the nearest in this squad).



Shenton's limitations in attack have seen him provide more assists then any centre and more then most half backs.

Would argue McMeekan would be a better centre then Bateman. That said Bennett is top dog.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:48 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4840
Grimmy wrote:
Did he ever play centre for Bradford?


Don't think he ever did. Whitehead played there a few teams, but whitehead has pretty much played on the right hand side nearly all his professional career.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:51 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8646
cravenpark1 wrote:
PUT laxatives in their water or half time tea or coffee that will do the trick (just do not get caught doing it) :lol: :lol:


It might be wise to get the bob martins in their pre match drinks, give em time to work :D
Previous

