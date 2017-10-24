Lomax over Ratchford is the correct call imo. As an opposition fan I've always feared Lomax far more then Ratchford.



I just hope he's got his halfback pairing and sticks with it now. The chopping and changing last year was ridiculous. I'd love to see Williams get a crack off the bench at some point either in the halves or at hooker but it's a no brainier picking Roby. I'm far less convinced by Hodgson in an England shirt then I've ever been by Roby. I thought he killed our halves last year by trying too much and stepping out of dummy half on every play before passing, which starved them of early ball and space.