tigertot wrote:
I've not seen the squad but Bennett should resign immediately.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:01 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Bateman at centre is the big issue for me, a really negative option. Especially when you have Hall playing outside him, who is probably our only proven strike weapon at this level. We should be doing everything we can to put the ball in Hall's hands in space.
I can't understand this selection. If Bennett thinks we need sound defense at left centre then Michael Shenton is the obvious choice. Shenton sometimes shows limitations in attack, but his defence is impeccable, and as a specialist centre he's streets ahead of Bateman for that role. The only reason to leave Shenton out is if you're going to select an out-and-out attacking centre (of which there are few, but Percival is the nearest in this squad).
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:11 pm
If that is the starting 13, then I think Bennett has gone for a mongrel approach with plenty of added biff. Think a full blooded contest will bring the best out in England and the worst in Aus.
How much has Bateman played at centre for Wigan this year? Whitehead has spent a lot of time at centre too in the NRL.
As for those slating Widdop - NRL team of the year SO and 2nd in the Daly M.... surely without JT, he would have walked in the Aussie team if he was eligible.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:44 pm
bullpower2014 wrote:
If that is the starting 13, then I think Bennett has gone for a mongrel approach with plenty of added biff. Think a full blooded contest will bring the best out in England and the worst in Aus.
How much has Bateman played at centre for Wigan this year? Whitehead has spent a lot of time at centre too in the NRL.
As for those slating Widdop - NRL team of the year SO and 2nd in the Daly M.... surely without JT, he would have walked in the Aussie team if he was eligible.
Bateman hasn't played centre for us this year at all. We have had injuries there but he's either been injured himself, or deemed to important in the pack, so we have played Isa/Burgess/Forsyth there instead. Don't think he's played there more than five times for us ever. Did he ever play centre for Bradford?
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:02 pm
Lomax over Ratchford is the correct call imo. As an opposition fan I've always feared Lomax far more then Ratchford.
I just hope he's got his halfback pairing and sticks with it now. The chopping and changing last year was ridiculous. I'd love to see Williams get a crack off the bench at some point either in the halves or at hooker but it's a no brainier picking Roby. I'm far less convinced by Hodgson in an England shirt then I've ever been by Roby. I thought he killed our halves last year by trying too much and stepping out of dummy half on every play before passing, which starved them of early ball and space.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:08 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Don't think he's played there more than five times for us ever. Did he ever play centre for Bradford?
Probably but I wouldn't read too much into that, we excelled in playing people out of position, just ask Danny Addy
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:19 pm
Asgardian13 wrote:
I can't understand this selection. If Bennett thinks we need sound defense at left centre then Michael Shenton is the obvious choice. Shenton sometimes shows limitations in attack, but his defence is impeccable, and as a specialist centre he's streets ahead of Bateman for that role. The only reason to leave Shenton out is if you're going to select an out-and-out attacking centre (of which there are few, but Percival is the nearest in this squad).
Shenton's limitations in attack have seen him provide more assists then any centre and more then most half backs.
Would argue McMeekan would be a better centre then Bateman. That said Bennett is top dog.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:48 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Did he ever play centre for Bradford?
Don't think he ever did. Whitehead played there a few teams, but whitehead has pretty much played on the right hand side nearly all his professional career.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:51 pm
cravenpark1 wrote:
PUT laxatives in their water or half time tea or coffee that will do the trick (just do not get caught doing it)
It might be wise to get the bob martins in their pre match drinks, give em time to work
