Grimmy wrote: Bateman at centre is the big issue for me, a really negative option. Especially when you have Hall playing outside him, who is probably our only proven strike weapon at this level. We should be doing everything we can to put the ball in Hall's hands in space.

I can't understand this selection. If Bennett thinks we need sound defense at left centre then Michael Shenton is the obvious choice. Shenton sometimes shows limitations in attack, but his defence is impeccable, and as a specialist centre he's streets ahead of Bateman for that role. The only reason to leave Shenton out is if you're going to select an out-and-out attacking centre (of which there are few, but Percival is the nearest in this squad).