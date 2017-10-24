If that is the starting 13, then I think Bennett has gone for a mongrel approach with plenty of added biff. Think a full blooded contest will bring the best out in England and the worst in Aus.
How much has Bateman played at centre for Wigan this year? Whitehead has spent a lot of time at centre too in the NRL.
As for those slating Widdop - NRL team of the year SO and 2nd in the Daly M.... surely without JT, he would have walked in the Aussie team if he was eligible.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Asgardian13, bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, bullpower2014, Carisma HFC, cravenpark1, Erik the not red, Google Adsense [Bot], HKRYorkie, luke ShipleyRed, N12Rhinos, rollin thunder, Salford red all over, shinymcshine, the artist, The bosun, Vikingsufferer, Wilde 3, wrencat1873 and 177 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,661
|1,877
|76,312
|4,559
|SET
|