I'm OK with the squad. I don't get the Heighington selection though, Bateman to the bench and Percival to centre is the only change i'd make. Everyone seems to have written us off and many slating Bennett. But he has won more than anyone on here or the twitter experts. He masterminded NZ's WC win against a much better Australia side than the one we'll face (although he did have Benji Marshall at his peak)



He has been consistent in his selection. the majority of the team have played and trained together for about a year now. That's a big plus. The last WC under Mcnamara we had a different half back combination every game up until the semi. The players will be familiar with Bennett, his tactics, and each other.