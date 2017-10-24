|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1452
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
It’s not the squad I’d have picked, but I trust Wayne Bennett’s judgment, he is the World’s most successful coach after all. I can see what he’s gone for, size, strength and a solid defence. Wall of white.
Whilst I'll stay optimistic didn't Bennett try the same tactic in the 4 Nations borefest at the Olympic Stadium vs Australia ? Then when the Aussies stepped up their game, we just had no flair or variation to respond.
I could well see the same thing happening again
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:59 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1903
|
We can't match the Aussies at their own game so we should be looking to adapt. Why not try throwing the ball around and cause confusion in their defence. Get them chasing the ball for once. I'd rather lose a game 50 - 28 by throwing the ball around and having a dig than trying to match the Aussies style and losing 38-12.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:06 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 444
Location: Manchester
|
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:14 am
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4839
|
I'm OK with the squad. I don't get the Heighington selection though, Bateman to the bench and Percival to centre is the only change i'd make. Everyone seems to have written us off and many slating Bennett. But he has won more than anyone on here or the twitter experts. He masterminded NZ's WC win against a much better Australia side than the one we'll face (although he did have Benji Marshall at his peak)
He has been consistent in his selection. the majority of the team have played and trained together for about a year now. That's a big plus. The last WC under Mcnamara we had a different half back combination every game up until the semi. The players will be familiar with Bennett, his tactics, and each other.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:26 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12571
|
Bull Mania wrote:
He has been consistent in his selection. the majority of the team have played and trained together for about a year now. That's a big plus. The last WC under Mcnamara we had a different half back combination every game up until the semi. The players will be familiar with Bennett, his tactics, and each other.
Last year we had:
Widdop and Gale
Williams and Gale
Brown and Widdop
All four of those players have been picked for this tournament again, and we saw many combos used in that friendly last week.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:35 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 19, 2012 1:50 pm
Posts: 706
|
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
We can't match the Aussies at their own game so we should be looking to adapt. Why not try throwing the ball around and cause confusion in their defence. Get them chasing the ball for once. I'd rather lose a game 50 - 28 by throwing the ball around and having a dig than trying to match the Aussies style and losing 38-12.
They may decide to respond by throwing it around themselves, they have been known to do that at times and the result is often damaging for the opposing team.https://youtu.be/_P6WvC59jQM
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:38 am
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5745
|
I also think Hill is lucky to get a starting prop selection.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, Barrett was robbed, bramleyrhino, Buggo, Bull Mania, chapylad, ComeOnYouWolves, Edinburgh Warrior, EHW, Hillbilly_Red, HXSparky, jpk3lly, kobashi, le penguin, leedsbarmyarmy, Levrier, LeythIg, Lord Byron, mailman, Nothus, puroresu_boy, rhinos_bish, SecondRowSaint, shinymcshine, skoot, Smew, Smith's Brolly, Steve51, TheUnassumingBadger, TimperleySaint, TonyM19, Tricky2309, TrinityDave, Wellsy13, Wigg'n, wire-flyer, Yahoo [Bot] and 184 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,584
|1,585
|76,312
|4,559
|SET
|