Wigg'n wrote: Williams, McMeeken and Ratchford were dropped out of the squad.

Apologies, seen it now. Not too bothered about who is bringing water on etc. Bateman at centre is the big issue for me, a really negative option. Especially when you have Hall playing outside him, who is probably our only proven strike weapon at this level. We should be doing everything we can to put the ball in Hall's hands in space. I wouldn't have picked Heighington personally as I don't think we should be relying on players who see us as a second option, especially 35 year olds, Can't complain too much about the rest really. Glad we have kept Widdop at 6 rather than trying to shoehorn another halfback in there.