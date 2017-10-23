WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:43 pm
TheUnassumingBadger User avatar
Australia by 22-30.

Arm-wrestle for 60 mins then the Kangaroos to ease up a gear or two.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 1:01 pm
the artist User avatar
38 12 to aus i'm afraid
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 1:59 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Think this will be a close one and our best chance of a victory over them however slim that chance is. The Aussies will get better as the tournament goes on but could be got at in the first game away from Sydney.

Aus by 8.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:58 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
The first twenty will be key. If we start poorly you fear for us but if we can get some confidence and maybe a slender lead we can hopefully stick with it.

I'll go-

Australia 30

England 22
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:09 pm
Muggins User avatar
Probably Australia by 12. :( I'd love it if we beat them though. Love it!
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:23 pm
Noel Cleal User avatar
A little OT here but I am annoyed that we always seem to get Australia in the first game. Would an unpredictable game against New Zealand with the loser likely to play Australia in the semi be a better option?

I have a feeling we could do well but maybe just come short at the end. Australia by 14 points (24-10 maybe).

I would rather us not win strangely enough, I think we need to show the world we are better than NZ and we are only likely to get the chance to prove that if we lose the opener.
