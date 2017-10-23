Think this will be a close one and our best chance of a victory over them however slim that chance is. The Aussies will get better as the tournament goes on but could be got at in the first game away from Sydney.
Aus by 8.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bullpower2014, Grimmy, HXSparky, JENKY, mailman, rhinos21, secondstanza, Towns88, Tricky2309, Vikingsufferer, Wilde 3, Wildthing, Willzay, wrencat1873, Yahoo [Bot] and 128 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,251
|1,700
|76,308
|4,559
|SET
|