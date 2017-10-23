WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:59 am
RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP 2017



GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:25 am
NEWS:
Kangaroos prop Aaron Woods has predicted a fiery World Cup opening clash against England, saying they had not forgotten what happened the last time they met.
http://home.nzcity.co.nz/news/article.aspx?id=257687


Rugby League World Cup 2017: The records within reach at the tournament
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/sport/nrl/rugby-league-world-cup-2017-the-records-within-reach-at-the-tournament/news-story/fdaedb7ad055bebce9dc317390abe315
Image
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:30 am
Australia by 40

Regards

King James
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:31 am
Australia by 6.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:47 am
I'd back England with +20 but no less.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:07 pm
Australia by 18.
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:09 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Australia by 40

Regards

King James


Ill take that on a spread bet from you :D
Aussie will very likely win but, it will be a 15-20 point margin.

What sort of king are you ?
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:27 pm
Conditions will be a big factor for the SL lads I reckon. A few looked like they were blowing towards the end of that CAS game, even though they spent half the time waiting for conversions and kick offs.

Australia 24 England 10
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:35 pm
England could really do with scoring first and going in at half-time about 8pts up. If the Aussies go a couple of tries up early, it's game over I fear...
Re: GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:42 pm
Madderzahatter wrote:
England could really do with scoring first and going in at half-time about 8pts up. If the Aussies go a couple of tries up early, it's game over I fear...

Yeah, a niggly ill-disciplined game suits us as well IMO. When you look at the wins over them in 2001, 2004, and particularly 2006, we seemed to rile them and put them off their game.
