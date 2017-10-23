|
RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP 2017
GAME ON GROUP A : Australia v England - Fri - 10:00:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:25 am
Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:30 am
Australia by 40
Regards
King James
Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:31 am
Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:47 am
I'd back England with +20 but no less.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:07 pm
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:09 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Australia by 40
Regards
King James
Ill take that on a spread bet from you
Aussie will very likely win but, it will be a 15-20 point margin.
What sort of king are you ?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:27 pm
Conditions will be a big factor for the SL lads I reckon. A few looked like they were blowing towards the end of that CAS game, even though they spent half the time waiting for conversions and kick offs.
Australia 24 England 10
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:35 pm
England could really do with scoring first and going in at half-time about 8pts up. If the Aussies go a couple of tries up early, it's game over I fear...
'There's only one code of rugby.'
Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:42 pm
Madderzahatter wrote:
England could really do with scoring first and going in at half-time about 8pts up. If the Aussies go a couple of tries up early, it's game over I fear...
Yeah, a niggly ill-disciplined game suits us as well IMO. When you look at the wins over them in 2001, 2004, and particularly 2006, we seemed to rile them and put them off their game.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
