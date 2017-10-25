|
It should have been easy. Ringfence a certain amount of money from the t.v deal for clubs who run a reserve team, those who don't then lose that part of the funding
Reduce the overseas players to three, job done. I think Hull had seven on their books last season.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:04 pm
I'm not sure this one can be pinned on the RFL - wasn't it SL clubs who voted to scrap A teams, I suspect for financial reasons?
All the RFL did wrong was allow the vote in the first place; it should be a compulsory requirement for a SL club to run an A team, and if that means less money for the main squad, so be it. I take my hat off to those clubs still doing it, but it's a bit pointless when the opposition and fixtures are so haphazard.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:03 pm
bren2k wrote:
I'm not sure this one can be pinned on the RFL - wasn't it SL clubs who voted to scrap A teams, I suspect for financial reasons?
All the RFL did wrong was allow the vote in the first place; it should be a compulsory requirement for a SL club to run an A team, and if that means less money for the main squad, so be it. I take my hat off to those clubs still doing it, but it's a bit pointless when the opposition and fixtures are so haphazard.
Surely it can to a degree, they are the governing body are they not. Some of them are paid a lot of money to govern and in this case it's about time they did.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:42 pm
vastman wrote:
Surely it can to a degree, they are the governing body are they not. Some of them are paid a lot of money to govern and in this case it's about time they did.
As I said - governance for the good of the sport, and with a longer view, would have made them realise that allowing SL clubs to vote to save themselves the expense of an A team was a terrible idea; so they are certainly culpable for that part.
But as far as I understand it, a majority of SL clubs, including ours, voted no - and that's on them.
