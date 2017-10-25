bren2k wrote:

I'm not sure this one can be pinned on the RF L - wasn't it SL clubs who voted to scrap A teams, I suspect for financial reasons?



All the RFL did wrong was allow the vote in the first place; it should be a compulsory requirement for a SL club to run an A team, and if that means less money for the main squad, so be it. I take my hat off to those clubs still doing it, but it's a bit pointless when the opposition and fixtures are so haphazard.