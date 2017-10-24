It’s not about choosing between Miller (by the way very emotive way of trying to kill an argument) and a Reserves team it’s about having the correct structure for the game, the club but most importantly for the players coming through.



Cut the cloth accordingly to get right balance, if that means a lower quality squad or running with a smaller squad in order to fund a Reserves then so be it. The current answer and the Miller/Reserves choice is short sighted, if we had the correct pathways for players for long enough we’d eventually bring through our own Miller. This is exactly the thinking that’s lead us to the situation the sports in today with participation at a record low and young players leaving the game in droves"



Hull deciding that Duel Reg is OK is also a red herring as currently the mess that’s been allowed to develop surrounding recent Reserves competitions leaves them with no other options. A number of clubs have operated a Reserves team only to find that a proposed Reserve League structure collapses leaving them with inappropriate fixtures in both number and quality. Again the recent decisions by those in control are being made on financial grounds and not what’s best for the long term health of the game. I’m not advocating the spending of money that isn’t there, I’m saying cut your cloth correctly and get the balance right.