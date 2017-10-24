Daddycool wrote: The question is, as things stand right now, would you prefer an A team, or Jacob Miller?

That's easy so I won't answer it but then you didn't expect I would.Yep I get the idea and tbf the A team issue is less to do with club and more to do with the game as a whole.This was why I picked on the RFL. Isn't it their job to run the game and by doing so keep players in the game and thus have a bigger player pool.Surely it's up to them to incentify it. Help with costs, get sponsors, produce a workable and cheap completion. Imho they meet to become far more inventive as a governing body.Doesn't even need to be a full blown league - could be a six team evil al league with just 8-12 fixtures a year. Just so where to nurse injured players back, keep fringe players busy and trial players at a decent level.Even a joint A team might work - Cas/Wakey/Fev though I clearly see the trust issues involved.Where their is a will there is a way. Shame the RFL doesn't operate as strongly as the NRL.