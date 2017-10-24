Shifty Cat wrote:
Halifax are running a reservve team next year. Apparently they're funding it through the board & sponsorship deals ring fenced just for the reserve team. They'll be playing the better U19's and guys who don't make the 17, plus guys coming back from injury. Shows what can be done even at their level.
It's a fine initiative, but these are largely amateurs playing for a match fee - no contract and not FT professionals.
That model is no good for SL clubs, who need/want to be only paying players capable of playing at the higher level.
They decided long ago to invest in youth and hope to identify who will and won't succeed early...and discard the rest.
I liked the U21's league, where a number of over-age players were allowed (e.g. those playing for form or returning from injury), but clubs' felt they were running this set-up to keep 3 or 4 players warm. it's much cheaper to send them out on DR.