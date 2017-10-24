vastman wrote:

Fair enough but does it really matter as it's short sighted in my opinion.



We need somewhere for over age players to go. Dual ref isn't working. For me there has to be a link between club and player which is what the A team offered and duel reg doesn't.



Feeder clubs don't offer the answer because the SL isn't fixed like it is in Australia. Dewsbury for example would be an ideal feeder club for us but they won't do it even though they will never be a SL team. Who can blame them.



It's a tricky one, however I not convinced that A teams are as expensive as they are made out to be, just my opinion.