WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youngsters gone?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Youngsters gone?

Post a reply
Re: Youngsters gone?
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:36 am
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2318
Location: Barnsley
Shifty Cat wrote:
Halifax are running a reservve team next year. Apparently they're funding it through the board & sponsorship deals ring fenced just for the reserve team. They'll be playing the better U19's and guys who don't make the 17, plus guys coming back from injury. Shows what can be done even at their level.


It's a fine initiative, but these are largely amateurs playing for a match fee - no contract and not FT professionals.

That model is no good for SL clubs, who need/want to be only paying players capable of playing at the higher level.

They decided long ago to invest in youth and hope to identify who will and won't succeed early...and discard the rest.

I liked the U21's league, where a number of over-age players were allowed (e.g. those playing for form or returning from injury), but clubs' felt they were running this set-up to keep 3 or 4 players warm. it's much cheaper to send them out on DR.
Re: Youngsters gone?
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:39 am
4foxsake Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 291
It’s not just over age players that benefit from reserve team Rugby but the first team players too. How many times do we see a player return from a few weeks injured and look off the pace for one/two matches. And as we saw this year one or two matches is the differences between making top 4.
Also it gives lads a chance to showcase there abilities if they aren’t in the first 17 and push for a starting place increasing competition for places and thereby raising performance levels.
Re: Youngsters gone?
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:42 am
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 655
vastman wrote:
Fair enough but does it really matter as it's short sighted in my opinion.

We need somewhere for over age players to go. Dual ref isn't working. For me there has to be a link between club and player which is what the A team offered and duel reg doesn't.

Feeder clubs don't offer the answer because the SL isn't fixed like it is in Australia. Dewsbury for example would be an ideal feeder club for us but they won't do it even though they will never be a SL team. Who can blame them.

It's a tricky one, however I not convinced that A teams are as expensive as they are made out to be, just my opinion.


I remember back in the 60's players like the great Ken Hirst staying at the club from being a 16 year old all through his career, but for the most of it he was back up to such as Smith, Coetzer, and Prinsloo etc. He seemed happy enough playing in the A team competition, which was very competitive for players.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, BigJMolloy, bren2k, Bull Mania, captaincaveman, coco the fullback, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Jizzer, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, reedy, RWB, Trinity 61, Trinity1315, wakeytrin and 198 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,5001,71676,3124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM