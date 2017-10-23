WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youngsters gone?

Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 6:47 pm
dboy
vastman wrote:
Totally agree on the A team, who doesn't other than the RFL.


You do know that it was the clubs' decision to scrap the A team system and also their decision to restructure the U19s/21s/23s and every other guise they have had since the Colts league?

Clubs' did away with A teams to save money - not running a squad of 15 players, for the benefit of maybe have a dozen that were actually first team pedigree.

I know you knew that already.
Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:27 pm
snowie
vastman wrote:
Sure is. Ten years ago Judah Mazive would have got in based on speed alone. Nowadays that's just not enough. He lacked physicality and his handling was suspect. I really is tiny margins but if you compare TJ at his age to Judah Mazive and you can see the difference and it took Tom a while to get it right.
JJ wasn't as fast as you think but he sure had the agility to make the defence think but wasn't the race horse you think he was.
I feel of Liam as he showed he had the grunt to play it but I felt he was a selfish type of player and was always difficult to play along side him, ideal on driving it forward but not a team player as a young lad, whether that changed in the 19s I couldn't tell, you can't take away his scoring record as a junior that was very good
Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:33 pm
vastman
dboy wrote:
You do know that it was the clubs' decision to scrap the A team system and also their decision to restructure the U19s/21s/23s and every other guise they have had since the Colts league?

Clubs' did away with A teams to save money - not running a squad of 15 players, for the benefit of maybe have a dozen that were actually first team pedigree.

I know you knew that already.


To be honest I'm not sure what you're trying to say.
Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:40 pm
You are laying the blame for scrapping the A team league at the RFLs door, or have I misunderstood what you posted?

If the clubs' want the A team system back, the RFL will implement it.

It's not gonna happen.
Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:13 pm
vastman
dboy wrote:
You are laying the blame for scrapping the A team league at the RFLs door, or have I misunderstood what you posted?

If the clubs' want the A team system back, the RFL will implement it

It's not gonna happen.


Fair enough but does it really matter as it's short sighted in my opinion.

We need somewhere for over age players to go. Dual ref isn't working. For me there has to be a link between club and player which is what the A team offered and duel reg doesn't.

Feeder clubs don't offer the answer because the SL isn't fixed like it is in Australia. Dewsbury for example would be an ideal feeder club for us but they won't do it even though they will never be a SL team. Who can blame them.

It's a tricky one, however I not convinced that A teams are as expensive as they are made out to be, just my opinion.
