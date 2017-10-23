vastman wrote: Lets be honest, out of those I don't think any were likely to make it at SL level. Perhaps Liam Senior if he'd been a bit bigger.



More recent Academy signings look more promising, you win some you lose some.

Thing is we'll never know if they were likely to make it as the lads mentioned never really had a chance. The demise of the 'A' team means that for a lot of lads once they get to nineteen years old there's nowhere else to go other than to the lower leagues or to an amateur club.By having an 'A' team these lads have somewhere to further develop at an SL club and could well come through and 'make it'. Unfortunately finances dictate that we can't have an 'A' team so only the really outstanding lads at U19 level (eg Batchelor, Jowitt, Crowther, Johnstone) come through to the first team and possible 'slow burners' cannot be nurtured.