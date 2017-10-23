WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youngsters gone?

Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:48 am
wakefieldwall




Seems a couple of the the younger lads who had signed pro contracts have left quietly:

Frazer Morris looks to have signed on at Halifax
Liam Senior at Keighley

Not sure about Judah Mazive and Brad Moules. Liked the look of Moules when I saw him each time. Both were on one year deals but not heard anything.

Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:01 am
RWB



May be wrong but I thought Moules was released last year and signed for Oxford.
Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:21 am
imwakefieldtillidie





I believe Mazive has left as well.
Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:28 am
wakefieldwall




Thought he'd gone Oxford on loan/dual reg.

Tough to break through these days, hope they land on their feet if they have moved on.

Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:32 am
vastman






Lets be honest, out of those I don't think any were likely to make it at SL level. Perhaps Liam Senior if he'd been a bit bigger.

More recent Academy signings look more promising, you win some you lose some.

Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:39 am
vastman






wakefieldwall wrote:
Thought he'd gone Oxford on loan/dual reg.

Tough to break through these days, hope they land on their feet if they have moved on.


Sure is. Ten years ago Judah Mazive would have got in based on speed alone. Nowadays that's just not enough. He lacked physicality and his handling was suspect. I really is tiny margins but if you compare TJ at his age to Judah Mazive and you can see the difference and it took Tom a while to get it right.

Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:56 am
Egg Banjo





It happens, the reality is that we're aspiring to be a top 4 team, and with that comes a higher demand on the youngsters coming through. Perhaps they would have made the team when we were playing at a lower level, or perhaps they can't make the commitment to being full-time players when they want to go off to university. Hopefully, a spell in the lower leagues will do them good, and if they prove themselves at that level, they might be ready to step up in years to come

Re: Youngsters gone?
Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:16 am
LyndsayGill





vastman wrote:
Lets be honest, out of those I don't think any were likely to make it at SL level. Perhaps Liam Senior if he'd been a bit bigger.

More recent Academy signings look more promising, you win some you lose some.


Thing is we'll never know if they were likely to make it as the lads mentioned never really had a chance. The demise of the 'A' team means that for a lot of lads once they get to nineteen years old there's nowhere else to go other than to the lower leagues or to an amateur club.
By having an 'A' team these lads have somewhere to further develop at an SL club and could well come through and 'make it'. Unfortunately finances dictate that we can't have an 'A' team so only the really outstanding lads at U19 level (eg Batchelor, Jowitt, Crowther, Johnstone) come through to the first team and possible 'slow burners' cannot be nurtured.


