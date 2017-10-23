It happens, the reality is that we're aspiring to be a top 4 team, and with that comes a higher demand on the youngsters coming through. Perhaps they would have made the team when we were playing at a lower level, or perhaps they can't make the commitment to being full-time players when they want to go off to university. Hopefully, a spell in the lower leagues will do them good, and if they prove themselves at that level, they might be ready to step up in years to come