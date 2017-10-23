Seems a couple of the the younger lads who had signed pro contracts have left quietly:
Frazer Morris looks to have signed on at Halifax
Liam Senior at Keighley
Not sure about Judah Mazive and Brad Moules. Liked the look of Moules when I saw him each time. Both were on one year deals but not heard anything.
