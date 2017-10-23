WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youngsters gone?

Youngsters gone?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:48 am
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 515
Seems a couple of the the younger lads who had signed pro contracts have left quietly:

Frazer Morris looks to have signed on at Halifax
Liam Senior at Keighley

Not sure about Judah Mazive and Brad Moules. Liked the look of Moules when I saw him each time. Both were on one year deals but not heard anything.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

