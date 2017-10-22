WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NEW CONTRACT | Harry Newman - Three Year Deal

NEW CONTRACT | Harry Newman - Three Year Deal
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:06 pm
Harry signed a professional deal at Leeds Rhinos and will move into the professional squad for next season. My guess is that he is in to replace Ash Handley who still hasn’t signed a new contract (or has but hasn’t been announced).

