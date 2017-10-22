We've currently got a tiled floor in our conservatory. I'm thinking about getting it carpeted but first of all getting it level with the rest of the house.



I'd estimate that once the tiles are up it will be sitting 50mm below the house floor. I'm looking for the best way to raise it.



I've been given a few ideas off various non professionals.



1. Leave the tiles down and put insulation boards over the top and then either underlay and carpet on top or self levelling floor, then underlay and carpet.



2. remove the tiles and put concrete down and then a self levelling floor on top of that.



Anyone had any experience of the above or know the best way to do it?



Thanks in advance.