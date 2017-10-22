Hutchie

Ross Osbourne(prop) and Jordan Lane(back row) are the next 2, problem is there are a lot of firstteamers in their way.



Both will be at Donny next year but think Jordan still qualifies academy.



Pivot wise I don't think we will have any showing for 2 or 3 years.



Backs again we are a bit short in that area. Pick of the COHA crop is Will Oakes, obv tied to HKR. Next best left last year to Cas, Robbie Storey.



Couple of good players going into first year academy but that's always a big test, they will be the first who are not tied to either team. https://twitter.com/Mr_Hutchie



Then you have to ask why we seem unable to produce backs and halfbacks



Disappointing I was hoping for more.



Disappointing I was hoping for more.

Do you think the joint Academy will help or hinder us? It seems at the moment Cas seem to be enjoying the fruits of our investment.



I'm feeling for him currently trying to defend against Michael Jennings and Daniel Tupou.

