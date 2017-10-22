WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academy

Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:16 am
For those who watch them are they any players who could break into the first team next season?
Sun Oct 22, 2017 2:23 pm
No, only rovers players are any good and they're all head and shoulders above our platers.

Apparently
Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:05 pm
You are Jason Netherton, and I claim my £5!
Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:03 pm
Ross Osbourne(prop) and Jordan Lane(back row) are the next 2, problem is there are a lot of firstteamers in their way.

Both will be at Donny next year but think Jordan still qualifies academy.

Pivot wise I don't think we will have any showing for 2 or 3 years.

Backs again we are a bit short in that area. Pick of the COHA crop is Will Oakes, obv tied to HKR. Next best left last year to Cas, Robbie Storey.

Couple of good players going into first year academy but that's always a big test, they will be the first who are not tied to either team.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:21 pm
Then you have to ask why we seem unable to produce backs and halfbacks
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:40 pm
Disappointing I was hoping for more.

Do you think the joint Academy will help or hinder us? It seems at the moment Cas seem to be enjoying the fruits of our investment.

