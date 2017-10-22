Ross Osbourne(prop) and Jordan Lane(back row) are the next 2, problem is there are a lot of firstteamers in their way.



Both will be at Donny next year but think Jordan still qualifies academy.



Pivot wise I don't think we will have any showing for 2 or 3 years.



Backs again we are a bit short in that area. Pick of the COHA crop is Will Oakes, obv tied to HKR. Next best left last year to Cas, Robbie Storey.



Couple of good players going into first year academy but that's always a big test, they will be the first who are not tied to either team.