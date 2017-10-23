WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00

Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:17 am
Sadfish User avatar
Simple really if people want to watch international drubbings then restrict the players to tight country guidlines.
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:05 am
Willzay User avatar
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Great post Shify. Willzay and Wildthing are just small time trolls who don’t want Rugby League to be played unless it’s within a 10 mile radius of Wakefield or Leigh. They seem to find a World Cup tournament terrifying and attempt to put it down at every opportunity.


You calling someone else a troll? That really is rich.
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:39 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Willzay wrote:
You calling someone else a troll? That really is rich.


It's not Rich, it's Sir Kevin !
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:29 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
shinymcshine wrote:
It's not Rich, it's Sir Kevin !


Are you suggesting that Sir Kevin is poor or just middle class?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
