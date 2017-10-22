|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:53 pm
Willzay wrote:
Lebanon relying on Auzzies switching their nationality I see. How's exactly is International RL not a joke.
Just because you don't understand/recognise the clear international eligibility criteria doesn't make it a "joke", unless the joke is on you.http://theguardian.com/sport/2016/sep/2 ... -drubbings
Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:13 pm
That article proves my point because it smacks of desperation. "Will hopefully put an end to drubbings". Just says we hope it'll paper over the cracks.
The World Cup is essentially being filled with "Australian B sides". How is that not laughable.
Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:18 pm
kobashi wrote:
Okay we get it. You don't like international Rugby League. You can scream and moan as much as you like. Not gonna change our minds.
Some of us are looking forward to watching some international rugby league next week
Well bully for you.
Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:55 pm
Willzay wrote:
That article proves my point because it smacks of desperation. "Will hopefully put an end to drubbings". Just says we hope it'll paper over the cracks.
The World Cup is essentially being filled with "Australian B sides". How is that not laughable.
Players still have to meet a nationality criteria in order to represent a team. What the ruling aimed to achieve was to allow players to represent the second tier of developing nations without giving up their chance to play for one of the top tier teams (if they also met their criteria).
I assume you don't bother watching any international sport, as the RL criteria is not dissimilar to that of many other sports, which I would guess you'd also class as a "joke".
Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:34 pm
The only people who agonise over this are the tragics on these forums.
Once the cup kicks off, 99% of viewers will just accept the selection criteria and enjoy the footy.
And if we selected a bunch of guys who barely know the rules of the game because they come from the hills around Tripoli, 99% of viewers would accept the selection criteria, but not enjoy the footy, because it would be little more than the top 3 sides going for training runs till the semi finals.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:00 am
shinymcshine wrote:
Players still have to meet a nationality criteria in order to represent a team. What the ruling aimed to achieve was to allow players to represent the second tier of developing nations without giving up their chance to play for one of the top tier teams (if they also met their criteria).
I assume you don't bother watching any international sport, as the RL criteria is not dissimilar to that of many other sports, which I would guess you'd also class as a "joke".
Cricket has a similar criteria especially where non Test playing teams are concerned.
For example Boyd Rankin from Northern Ireland tried his hand to get into the England Test team after he played years for Ireland in one day games, it didn't work in the end even though he was given a shot ain a few games and he with back in months playing for Ireland. Similarly Australian fast bowler Dirk Nannes was playing T20 cricket for Netherlands unde his parents heritage, until the main Ausiie team came callling and was with playind for them within a couple of months. Then there's the few players that have moved between Test playig Nation lke Luke Ronchi, who moved from Aus to NZ and the more famous one of Keppler Vessel who played for Aus when SA was not playing during the apartheid era. He played a few years for them till retired the when apartheld was lifted he went onto Captain the SA.
Drifted a little from my main point but anyway, like others have said playing for your Country of birth shouldn't be the be all and end all. After all many people are born abroad and move here for one reason or another at a young age, like Mo Farrar for exavple. I've even got a couple of mates born in Military bases and one because his parent worked abroad for the Civil service. Ateod having the game spread a far more internaional footprint, even if it is due to heritage rules that apply to 2nd tier developing nations is one way as a RL community we may be able to grow the Interational game. Hopefully it leads to bigger and better things with all tire 2 Countries. Who knows kids watching now may think this game looks awesome, I want a part of it and they start playing & maybe it'll lead to playing for their Country one day. Those lesser known Countries, just by the fact that thye'll compete well and may pinch a game against one of the big boys, could have a huge impact in years to come, who knows.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 1:29 am
Shifty Cat wrote:
Drifted a little from my main point but anyway, like others have said playing for your Country of birth shouldn't be the be all and end all. After all many people are born abroad and move here for one reason or another at a young age, like Mo Farrar for exavple. I've even got a couple of mates born in Military bases and one because his parent worked abroad for the Civil service. Ateod having the game spread a far more internaional footprint, even if it is due to heritage rules that apply to 2nd tier developing nations is one way as a RL community we may be able to grow the Interational game. Hopefully it leads to bigger and better things with all tire 2 Countries. Who knows kids watching now may think this game looks awesome, I want a part of it and they start playing & maybe it'll lead to playing for their Country one day. Those lesser known Countries, just by the fact that thye'll compete well and may pinch a game against one of the big boys, could have a huge impact in years to come, who knows.
I wonder if Willzay would complain if Tom Johnstone was selected for England as opposed to his birthplace of Germany.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:53 am
ALAW wrote:
Internationals should be place off birth. Simple
Then it would be seven nations: Australia, New Zealand, England, Wales, France, PNG and USA.
But probably you could add Serbia, especially if you allowed three heritage players for Serbia, namely Tom Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic, and Nikola Cotric.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
