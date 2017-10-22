shinymcshine wrote: Players still have to meet a nationality criteria in order to represent a team. What the ruling aimed to achieve was to allow players to represent the second tier of developing nations without giving up their chance to play for one of the top tier teams (if they also met their criteria).



I assume you don't bother watching any international sport, as the RL criteria is not dissimilar to that of many other sports, which I would guess you'd also class as a "joke" .

Cricket has a similar criteria especially where non Test playing teams are concerned.For example Boyd Rankin from Northern Ireland tried his hand to get into the England Test team after he played years for Ireland in one day games, it didn't work in the end even though he was given a shot ain a few games and he with back in months playing for Ireland. Similarly Australian fast bowler Dirk Nannes was playing T20 cricket for Netherlands unde his parents heritage, until the main Ausiie team came callling and was with playind for them within a couple of months. Then there's the few players that have moved between Test playig Nation lke Luke Ronchi, who moved from Aus to NZ and the more famous one of Keppler Vessel who played for Aus when SA was not playing during the apartheid era. He played a few years for them till retired the when apartheld was lifted he went onto Captain the SA.Drifted a little from my main point but anyway, like others have said playing for your Country of birth shouldn't be the be all and end all. After all many people are born abroad and move here for one reason or another at a young age, like Mo Farrar for exavple. I've even got a couple of mates born in Military bases and one because his parent worked abroad for the Civil service. Ateod having the game spread a far more internaional footprint, even if it is due to heritage rules that apply to 2nd tier developing nations is one way as a RL community we may be able to grow the Interational game. Hopefully it leads to bigger and better things with all tire 2 Countries. Who knows kids watching now may think this game looks awesome, I want a part of it and they start playing & maybe it'll lead to playing for their Country one day. Those lesser known Countries, just by the fact that thye'll compete well and may pinch a game against one of the big boys, could have a huge impact in years to come, who knows.